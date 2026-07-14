Rodri back to his best: Pedri problem emerges for Spain

·2·Sport
Rodri back to his best: Pedri problem emerges for Spain

As the decisive stages of the World Cup approach, both joyful and concerning news are emerging from the Spain national team camp. While team leader Rodri is showcasing the high form expected of a Ballon d'Or winner, young star Pedri is unexpectedly at risk of losing his place in the starting lineup. This situation is sparking heated debates among the Spanish football community, reports Goal.com reports .

The absence of Pedri's name from the squad list announced ahead of the quarter-final match against Belgium surprised many. Initially, experts and fans attributed this to a minor injury, as it seemed unimaginable for the 23-year-old Barcelona midfielder to be benched while fully fit. However, it later emerged that the decision was made for purely tactical reasons, not due to injury.

Rodri and Pedri: Two different situations

According to an analysis by Goal.com, Rodri is proving himself a true leader throughout the tournament in North America. By fully controlling the center of the pitch, he has served as the foundation for Spain's path to the semi-finals. Great results were expected from this duo, who formed the core of the team that won the European Championship in Germany two years ago.

Although Pedri created five dangerous chances in the tournament's opening match against Cape Verde, he failed to produce any goal contributions. The Spanish press and fans have set very high expectations for him, which is why his lack of efficiency has become a target for criticism. Real Madrid fans, in particular, are expressing harsh opinions about Pedri's performance, citing Jude Bellingham's brilliant play in the tournament as a comparison.

Concerns ahead of the clash against France

The Spain national team will face France in the semi-finals in Texas. The probability of Pedri remaining on the bench for this match is very high. The coaching staff is currently more result-oriented and prefers to rely on physically robust players. It is also true that Pedri playing in a deeper position limits his opportunities to finish attacks.

In conclusion, if Spain wants to win the world crown, they must maintain balance in the center of the pitch. Rodri is performing his duties excellently, but Pedri's role in organizing creative attacks is still felt. The match against France will be a major test for Spain, not only for a spot in the final but also on how to utilize their most talented players.

SpainRodriPedriWorld CupFootball
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