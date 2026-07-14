Financial crisis at Cristiano Ronaldo's club: Al-Nassr struggling to pay salaries

·35·Sport
Financial crisis at Cristiano Ronaldo's club: Al-Nassr struggling to pay salaries

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is mired in serious financial trouble. In the team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, not only have new transfers stalled, but there are also delays in paying the salaries of current players. This situation could negatively impact the team's atmosphere ahead of the new season. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by the Al-Riyadiyah publication, the club is facing a liquidity shortage, which is making daily operations difficult. Specifically, a number of first-team players have received only a portion of their salaries for June. There is no clear timeline yet on when the management will settle the remaining debts.

Transfers and squad issues

The most significant consequence of the financial crisis has been a blow to the club's activity in the transfer market. Al-Nassr was looking for a suitable replacement for Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who recently left the team. However, due to a lack of cash, all negotiations and processes to sign new players have been suspended indefinitely.

The club's technical staff had identified strengthening the central midfield as a priority. But if the economic situation does not improve, the team will have to start the new season with a significantly weakened squad. This is a major loss for a team competing for the title in the Saudi Pro League.

This has also been an unexpected challenge for new head coach Ange Postecoglou. He must prepare the team for four major competitions simultaneously — the Saudi League, the King's Cup, the Super Cup, and the AFC Champions League Elite. Without filling the gaps in the squad, achieving success on all fronts becomes an almost impossible task.

According to Goal.com, while Al-Nassr's main rivals are active in the transfer market, the current state of Cristiano Ronaldo's team is causing concern among fans. It is reported that the club's management is taking measures to attract additional investment to stabilize the situation.

As a reminder, Al-Nassr has spent huge sums in recent years on the transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and other star players. The current financial gap calls into question the long-term stability of the club's economic strategy.

Al-NassrCristiano RonaldoSaudi ArabiaTransfersFootball
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