How Thomas Tuchel will select the lineup for the semifinal against Argentina: A new plan for England

The World Cup has entered its decisive stage. In the semifinals, two fierce rivals of the football world — England and Argentina — will clash. Although the "Three Lions" under Thomas Tuchel have had a relatively easier path so far, they now face a serious test against the reigning champions led by Lionel Messi. Goal.com has provided its analysis regarding the potential and optimal lineup for the English team ahead of this crucial match. This is reported by Goal.com .

The England national team proved their strength by defeating the hosts in the quarterfinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico. However, the match against Argentina requires a completely different level of responsibility. Although "La Albiceleste" has not been playing at their most brilliant in this tournament, they have the trait of securing results when it matters most, just as they did in the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América finals. Especially against a "big game player" like Lionel Messi, a cautious plan is required.

Defensive changes and the return of James

One of the biggest puzzles for Thomas Tuchel concerns the right side of the defense. Reece James, who is recovering from injury, played 50 minutes against Norway and provided the necessary control for the team. His experience and ability to play both in defense and midfield could be decisive in the match against Argentina. If he is not ready to play 90 minutes, Djed Spence is ready to come off the bench.

In central defense, the situation regarding John Stones is slightly complicated. It seems difficult for the Manchester City defender to play two full matches in a week due to his physical condition. For this reason, Ezri Konsa is expected to start, with Stones joining from the bench late in the game. In goal, Jordan Pickford has become Tuchel's undisputed choice with his reliable performances.

Leaders in midfield and attack

The best news for England is that Declan Rice is fully ready for the game. His role as a disruptor and connector in the center of the pitch will be a key factor in stopping Messi. Also, Bukayo Saka is showing that he is returning to his best form, which will certainly pose a constant threat to the opposing defenders.

The team's main star, Jude Bellingham, is living up to all expectations so far. His creativity and skill in finishing attacks are expected to be the main factor in England securing a spot in the final. In Tuchel's tactical scheme, Bellingham is expected to retain his role as a free creator, which could confuse the Argentine defense.

Overall, the England national team has reached the semifinals with almost no losses in terms of squad depth. Thomas Tuchel's tactical changes and the individual skill of the players could bring the "Three Lions" closer to their dream that has been ongoing since 1966. However, to do so, they must first overcome the hurdle of the reigning world champions.