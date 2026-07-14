Harry Kane puts an end to rumors about internal conflicts in the England national team

England captain Harry Kane has strongly denied reports of a fractured dressing room ahead of the World Cup semi-final. Before the decisive clash against Argentina, the striker accused the media of trying to create artificial division, emphasizing that there is no conflict between the players and the coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com .

The situation escalated after the quarter-final victory over Norway. At the time, head coach Thomas Tuchel openly expressed his complete dissatisfaction with the team's performance, claiming the English were simply lucky. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's somewhat cold and brief response to this criticism sparked various rumors in the press.

The "cold war" between Bellingham and Tuchel

According to Goal.com, after Thomas Tuchel's harsh post-match criticism, journalists asked Jude Bellingham for his reaction to the coach's comments. The young star replied, "Whatever happens, it's hard to fight on the pitch, it was hard work." This brief exchange became the basis for headlines in the English press about discontent within the team.

Harry Kane clarified the situation in an interview with BBC Sport. According to him, it is unfair to expect a perfect response from a player five minutes after the game, when emotions have not yet cooled and the coach's words have not been fully processed. Kane criticized the media for making a big deal out of such minor details.

Team unity and a new style

"We came here as a team, and it is precisely because of our unity that we have reached this stage. Inventing such divisions has become a common occurrence for the English media during major tournaments. In reality, it is the opposite — the players, the coach, and the staff are all one," the England captain emphasized.

Kane also defended Thomas Tuchel's blunt communication style. In his view, after the cautious era of Gareth Southgate, the team has become accustomed to the German coach's sincere and sometimes harsh criticism. The players appreciate that the coach speaks his mind without any script, which gives them confidence.

Thomas Tuchel continues to prove he is one of the best coaches in the world. Kane added that the team has gotten to know him well over the last two years and understands his demands correctly. England is currently focused on the crucial match against Argentina, and talk of internal disagreements will not affect the team's preparation.