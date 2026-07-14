Real Madrid demands UEFA strip Barcelona of over 30 titles

A true volcano has erupted in Spanish football. Real Madrid has sent an official appeal to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), putting forward one of the most drastic demands in its history. The "Merengues" are requesting that their eternal rivals, Barcelona, be stripped of all titles won during the tenure of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this sensational appeal and the latest developments in the "Negreira case" that is shaking the football world.

Real Madrid's unexpected appeal to UEFA

According to a report by the influential Spanish publication AS, the Real Madrid leadership has taken the fight against Barcelona to a new level. The Madrid club is demanding that UEFA annul all trophies won by the Catalans between 2001 and 2018.

The primary reason cited for this is the corruption scandal surrounding Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who served as vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain during those years.

What is the "Negreira case"?

As a reminder, in 2023, accusations of systematic bribery were leveled against FC Barcelona.

According to media investigations, between 2001 and 2018, the Barcelona leadership transferred millions of euros to the accounts of Negreira, an official of the referees' committee, through various intermediary companies. The Madrid club believes these payments were intended to ensure that refereeing decisions in matches were made in favor of Barcelona.

Over 30 titles at risk

If UEFA grants this request from Real Madrid, it would become the largest punishment and an unprecedented sensation in the history of world football. This is because the Negreira era coincided with the most successful and golden period in Barcelona's history.

The main trophies won by the "Blaugrana" between 2001 and 2018, which are now being requested to be annulled, are:

Competition Type Number of titles won La Liga (Spanish Championship) 9 times champion UEFA Champions League 4 times winner Other cups (Copa del Rey, etc.) Over 17 titles Total number of titles Over 30 trophies

Current situation: Competition is intense off the pitch as well

No matter how strong the scandals are, the rivalry between these two giants on the pitch has not faded. According to the results of the recently concluded 2025/2026 season, the situation looks as follows:

Barcelona — had an excellent season and is the current Spanish La Liga champion.

Real Madrid — lost the title in a fierce battle and finished the season in second place.

Having lost the battle on the pitch, Real Madrid is now trying to restore justice in courtrooms and at the level of international sports organizations. If UEFA seriously investigates this appeal, not only Barcelona but the entire recent history of European football could be completely rewritten.