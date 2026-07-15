Didier Deschamps admits: Why did France lose to Spain?

In the 2026 World Cup semi-final, France lost 0:2 to Spain and missed out on a spot in the final. After the match, head coach Didier Deschamps mentioned there were questions regarding the officiating, but he also admitted that the main reason for the defeat lay within France itself.

“Technically, we were inferior to our opponent”

In an interview with M6, Deschamps noted that the players were both mentally and physically exhausted. However, he did not look for excuses solely in fatigue or the refereeing.

“We must be objective: we were technically inferior to our opponent. That is our responsibility,” said the France head coach.

This statement became the most important takeaway from France's defeat. Deschamps' team failed to show the necessary precision, speed, and composure against Spain in the semi-final.

Questions about officiating remain

The France coach did not hide that there were several controversial episodes in the match. In particular, he hinted at the quality of the referee who officiated such a big game as a semi-final.

“Is this referee’s level sufficient to officiate a semi-final of this level? I will not answer that question,” said Deschamps.

However, he did not want to blame the defeat solely on the officiating. His words focused primarily on France's own mistakes.

“The main reason for the defeat is that we played worse”

This was Deschamps' most important admission: Spain showed more in this game.

“Of course, there were many contentious situations on the pitch. But the main reason for the defeat is that we played worse than our opponent,” he said.

The France coach emphasized that technical errors, inaccurate passes that could lead to dangerous attacks, and shortcomings in decision-making are very costly at the highest level.

The problem mentioned by Deschamps Consequences for France Technical errors attacks were broken down Inaccurate passes Spain was given opportunities for dangerous situations Physical and mental fatigue it became difficult to maintain the game's tempo Controversial officiating increased frustration Spain's control France could not find its rhythm

Spain's superiority acknowledged

Deschamps specifically stated that he did not want to diminish the opponent's hard work. In his opinion, Spain controlled the game completely and deserved to reach the final.

In this semi-final, France seemed to rely more on individual skill. Spain, however, worked as a collective mechanism: they controlled the ball, waited for mistakes, and capitalized on opportunities.

In football, sometimes even the biggest stars are helpless against a well-functioning system. For France, that was exactly what happened tonight.

France will now play for bronze

The dream of the final is over, but the tournament is not yet finished for France. Deschamps' team will take the field on July 18 for the third-place match.

The opponent will be the team that lost in the England vs. Argentina semi-final.

Speaking about this, Deschamps said that previous hard work should not be negated by one game. But he once again admitted that the opponent showed more in the match against Spain.

Deschamps is not thinking about his future

After the defeat, Deschamps was also asked about his future. The French coach stated that he is not thinking about that right now, as the main focus is on the team.

“Right now, I am not thinking about myself. We prepared seriously for this game with the players; our goal was to reach the final. We didn't achieve it. Our disappointment is huge,” he said.

These words clearly show the mood in the French camp: the team came to the semi-final with high hopes but stopped one step away from the final.

A painful lesson for France

France received much praise leading up to the semi-final. Many were ready to see Deschamps' pupils in the final again. But in the match against Spain, it was not the names of the stars, but technical precision and team control that proved decisive.

Deschamps pointed to the officiating, but did not hide the main truth: France played worse than Spain tonight.

Now the question is different: can France recover for the bronze medal match, or will the defeat to Spain break the team's spirit for the entire tournament?