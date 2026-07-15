Affordable PC based on PlayStation 5: Full power of AMD BC-250 board unlocked

An unexpected breakthrough has occurred in the world of computer technology: a way has been found to remove restrictions on the AMD BC-250 board, which serves as the foundation for the PlayStation 5 console, and transform it into a full-fledged gaming PC. This discovery allows for building a system more powerful than modern gaming consoles for just $250-300. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The AMD BC-250 board was originally designed for cryptocurrency mining and is a slightly cut-down version of the APU (a combination of CPU and GPU) used in PlayStation 5 consoles. By default, the graphics processor on this board has 1536 stream processors, whereas the PS5 console features 2304. However, according to ixbt.com, the chip technically contains up to 2560 stream processors.

Removing restrictions and increasing performance

Experiments conducted by the author of The Phawx channel showed that it is possible to fully unlock GPU blocks on some units. This significantly increases the device's graphics power, pushing it even beyond the capabilities of the original PlayStation 5. A fully unlocked system can maintain a stable 60 FPS in the most demanding and modern Full HD games.

The most attractive aspect of this solution is its price. While AMD BC-250 boards previously sold for around $100-120, prices have approached $200 due to increased demand. Nevertheless, considering that this price includes the CPU, GPU, and 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, it is a very budget-friendly offer.

To build a fully functional PC, the user only needs to add a power supply, storage (SSD), and a cooling system. The experimenter managed to complete the entire system, including a 128 GB SSD and other components, for just $250. This is several times cheaper than any ready-made gaming laptop or console on the market.

Significance for the Uzbekistan market

It is natural that this news will spark great interest among gamers and technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Given the high cost of gaming PCs in our country, such "custom" solutions could be perfect for budget gaming. Especially since this system outperforms devices like the Steam Machine, it is also a convenient option for e-sports fans.

However, it is worth noting that not every board is guaranteed to be fully unlockable. This depends largely on the manufacturing quality of the chip and luck. Even in its standard state, the AMD BC-250 offers high performance for its price. Currently, these boards can be ordered through international online marketplaces.