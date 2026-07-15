A historic "Central Asian Derby" in the Premier League: Husanov and Satpayev are about to clash!

·24·Sport
A historic "Central Asian Derby" in the Premier League: Husanov and Satpayev are about to clash!

The English Premier League (EPL) is the most intense and widely watched national championship in the world. In the new season, a truly historic event awaits us in this famous league — the "Central Asian derby"!

So far, only one player from our region has been playing in this challenging league — the talented representative of Uzbekistan, Abdukodir Khusanov. But the situation will change completely very soon.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the upcoming Uzbek-Kazakh clash on the pitches of the EPL.

Abdukodir Khusanov: The 50-million-euro fortress of "Manchester City"

22-year-old Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov fully demonstrated his class under Pep Guardiola last season and became one of the main pillars of the "Citizens".

The new head coach, Enzo Maresca, who took charge of the team after the Guardiola era, is also expected to highly value Khusanov's skills. Last season, Abdukodir not only showed a confident performance but also won prestigious trophies with his team:

  • Total number of games: 37 matches (in the EPL, UCL, FA Cup, and League Cup).

  • Trophies won: Winner of the FA Cup and the English League Cup.

  • Transfer value: By the end of the season, his value on the Transfermarkt portal rose to 50 million euros.

As a reminder, "Manchester City" bought the Uzbek player from the French club "Lens" on January 20, 2025, for 40 million euros.

Dastan Satpayev — "Chelsea's" new weapon

A few days after "Manchester City" added the Uzbek star to their squad, another London giant — "Chelsea" — announced that they had also acquired a talent from Central Asia. We are talking about the 17-year-old Kazakh striker Dastan Satpayev.

The Londoners transferred this talent in February 2025, but according to the rules, he continued to play for his club, "Kairat", until he came of age.

A historic date is near: On August 12, 2026, Dastan turns 18, and once he comes of age, he will officially become a member of "Chelsea" and be registered in the EPL.

Comparative analysis of the two talents

Indicators

Abdukodir Khusanov

Dastan Satpayev

Club

"Manchester City"

"Chelsea"

Age

22 years old

17 years old (turns 18 in August)

Position

Central defender

Striker

Transfer date

January 20, 2025

February, 2025

Transfer value / Status

€50 million (Transfermarkt)

"Kairat" academy graduate

Expert opinion: We look forward to a direct clash!

Well-known sports journalist Alexander Troitsky highlighted the expected confrontation between these two young stars in the new season on his Telegram channel:

"We hope that in a few months we will enjoy a direct clash between Dastan Satpayev and Abdukodir Khusanov on the pitch. At the same time, we will find out which of them is faster."

A clash of defense and attack! The battle between "Manchester City" wall Khusanov and "Chelsea's" fast striker Satpayev is sure to glue millions of fans to their screens, not only in England but throughout Central Asia. We wish our compatriot great success in the new season!

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityChelseaDastan SatpayevKairat
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