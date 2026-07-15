Sadyr Japarov comments on rumors about his daughter Janayim entering politics

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has responded to rumors circulating on social media regarding his daughter, Janayim. The discussion concerns a video showing Janayim distributing gifts to children at the "Altin Balalik" rehabilitation center.

Japarov stated that this situation is not a PR stunt and should not be interpreted as an attempt to bring his daughter into politics.

"This is not PR, nor is it an attempt to involve her in politics. As I have said before, I do not involve my children or relatives in politics or government affairs. If there had been such attempts, it would have been known by now," the president said.

According to him, there are no plans for his children or relatives to participate in government affairs.