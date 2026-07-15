Surprise transfer at Arsenal: Jesus to be sold for a bargain price

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could change clubs during the current summer transfer window. The talented Brazilian forward is very close to continuing his career in the Italian league.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this expected transfer based on information from reputable insiders.

Serious interest from AC Milan and a surprisingly low price

According to renowned sports journalist Fraser Fletcher, the Arsenal management is fully prepared to let the 28-year-old Brazilian striker go. Currently, the famous Italian club AC Milan is showing serious interest and is actively exploring transfer possibilities.

The most interesting aspect is that the Londoners are asking for only 20 million pounds sterling (approximately 24 million euros). Despite the fact that there is more than a year left on his contract, such a low price has surprised many football experts.

How has Jesus' transfer value changed?

Gabriel Jesus was signed in 2022 from Manchester Citywith high expectations. However, due to injuries and a lack of consistent performance, his market value has dropped sharply.

Indicator name Financial figures and deadlines Transfer fee to Arsenal (2022) 52 million euros Current asking price (2026) 20 million pounds sterling Market value estimated by Transfermarkt 17 million euros Current contract expiration June 30, 2027

When numbers speak: Last season's statistics

The decline in the striker's transfer value was also caused by his reduced productivity. Last season, Jesus did not get enough playing time for Arsenal:

Total matches: 27 games (in all competitions)

Goals scored: 6 goals

Assists: 2 assists

For AC Milan, this transfer is a very convenient opportunity to strengthen their attacking line with an experienced player at a low cost. For his part, Jesus is also eager to find a fresh start in Italy and revive his career. We will follow the development of events together.