Surprise transfer at Arsenal: Jesus to be sold for a bargain price

·41·Sport
Surprise transfer at Arsenal: Jesus to be sold for a bargain price

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could change clubs during the current summer transfer window. The talented Brazilian forward is very close to continuing his career in the Italian league.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this expected transfer based on information from reputable insiders.

Serious interest from AC Milan and a surprisingly low price

According to renowned sports journalist Fraser Fletcher, the Arsenal management is fully prepared to let the 28-year-old Brazilian striker go. Currently, the famous Italian club AC Milan is showing serious interest and is actively exploring transfer possibilities.

The most interesting aspect is that the Londoners are asking for only 20 million pounds sterling (approximately 24 million euros). Despite the fact that there is more than a year left on his contract, such a low price has surprised many football experts.

How has Jesus' transfer value changed?

Gabriel Jesus was signed in 2022 from Manchester Citywith high expectations. However, due to injuries and a lack of consistent performance, his market value has dropped sharply.

Indicator name

Financial figures and deadlines

Transfer fee to Arsenal (2022)

52 million euros

Current asking price (2026)

20 million pounds sterling

Market value estimated by Transfermarkt

17 million euros

Current contract expiration

June 30, 2027

When numbers speak: Last season's statistics

The decline in the striker's transfer value was also caused by his reduced productivity. Last season, Jesus did not get enough playing time for Arsenal:

  • Total matches: 27 games (in all competitions)

  • Goals scored: 6 goals

  • Assists: 2 assists

For AC Milan, this transfer is a very convenient opportunity to strengthen their attacking line with an experienced player at a low cost. For his part, Jesus is also eager to find a fresh start in Italy and revive his career. We will follow the development of events together.

ArsenalGabriel JesusAC MilanPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A historic "Central Asian Derby" in the Premier League: Husanov and Satpayev are about to clash!A historic "Central Asian Derby" in the Premier League: Husanov and Satpayev are about to clash!Today, 08:21The Expected Turn: Zidane to take charge of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup!The Expected Turn: Zidane to take charge of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup!Today, 08:15What did the French President say after the national team's defeat?What did the French President say after the national team's defeat?Today, 08:03Didier Deschamps admits: Why did France lose to Spain?Didier Deschamps admits: Why did France lose to Spain?Today, 07:56Why did the French national team collapse? A painful night for 3 stars...Why did the French national team collapse? A painful night for 3 stars...Today, 07:51Spain in the Final: The Hero of the Night Who Stopped FranceSpain in the Final: The Hero of the Night Who Stopped FranceToday, 07:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar