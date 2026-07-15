Spain in the Final: The Hero of the Night Who Stopped France

In the 2026 World Cup semi-final, Spain defeated France 2-0 to secure their place in the tournament final. In a match where a clash of superstars was expected, the Spaniards had the final say.

France's attack failed

France entered this match Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise with high hopes. However, Spain played with great defensive discipline and managed to stop their opponent's main weapon: fast counter-attacks.

Spain controlled the game's narrative by maintaining possession, keeping up the pressure, and striking at the right moments.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring

Spain gained a crucial advantage in the first half. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty to put his team ahead.

This goal was a serious blow for France, as Didier Deschamps' side was forced to open up more to save the game. Spain took advantage of this situation and continued to exploit the open spaces on the pitch.

Pedro Porro became the hero of the night

In the second half, Pedro Porro solidified Spain's lead. The defender scored the second goal, effectively deciding the fate of the semi-final.

At the end of the match, Porro was named the Man of the Match. It was well-deserved: he not only acted reliably in defense but also scored the goal that brought the final ticket within reach.

Statistics Information Match France — Spain Score 0:2 Goals Oyarzabal, Pedro Porro Man of the Match Pedro Porro Result Spain reached the final

A tough night for Mbappé

This game was not easy for the French leader Kylian Mbappé either. He entered the pitch with questions surrounding his physical condition before the semi-final.

Spanish defenders tried not to give him much space. Mbappé remained under constant control in areas where he could usually make explosive runs.

France's lack of offensive threat was felt right there: if Mbappé is not fully unleashed, the team's most dangerous plan fails.

Spain's plan worked perfectly

Luis de la Fuente's side showed very mature football in the semi-final. They didn't rush France, but they didn't give the opponent any freedom either.

Three main factors were visible in Spain's victory:

• control in the center;

• defensive discipline;

• composure in decisive situations.

In such games, scoring many goals is not necessary. The important thing is not to let the opponent play their game. Spain accomplished exactly that task.

Who will be the opponent in the final?

Spain will face the winner of the Argentina vs. England match in the final.

This is sure to create another great intrigue in the tournament's decisive match. If Argentina reaches the final, Spain will face the reigning world champions led by Messi. If England wins, two major schools of European football will meet in the final.

France missed the chance to play in the final

France could not reach the final. Deschamps' team failed to overcome the Spanish hurdle in the semi-final and will now end the tournament with a different mood.

It is natural that this defeat is painful for France. Because the squad is strong, the ambition is high, and the expectations around Mbappé were very high.

But in football, sometimes it's not the names that decide, but the game plan and the level of execution. Tonight, Spain was superior in that regard.

Spain deservedly reached the final

Spain took another big step in the 2026 World Cup. A 2-0 victory over a strong opponent like France showed that the team deservedly reached the final.

Now all attention is on the final. Spain's opponent is not yet known, but one thing is certain: de la Fuente's team will go into the decisive game with great confidence.

Do you think Spain can play with the same composure in the final, or will the winner of the Argentina-England pair be a tougher test for them?