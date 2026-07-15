Russia's state corporation Roskosmos has unveiled the flight scheme and detailed plan for the Soyuz MS-29 manned spacecraft, which is set to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome toward the International Space Station (ISS). This mission serves as another important step in space exploration and the continuation of scientific work on the station. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The flight is scheduled to take place using a Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle from site No. 31 ("Vostok") at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. According to experts, the flight process consists of several critical stages, with every second under strict control. Specifically, the separation of the rocket's first stage is planned 1 minute and 58 seconds after liftoff.

In subsequent stages, the payload fairing protecting the spacecraft will be jettisoned at 2 minutes and 34 seconds. The separation of the second stage occurs at 4 minutes and 48 seconds, and by the end of the 8th minute of flight, the spacecraft will fully separate from the launch vehicle. After that, the craft will deploy its solar panels and antennas to begin its independent flight.

Flight duration and crew composition

The docking of the Soyuz MS-29 with the ISS is expected to be completed in a record-short time. The flight, conducted according to a two-orbit rendezvous scheme, will take a total of 3 hours and 8 minutes. The spacecraft is intended to dock with the "Prichal" module of the station's Russian segment.

The crew includes Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as American astronaut Anil Menon. This international team will carry out a long-term mission on the space station. It is reported that their stay in space is planned for 261 days, during which a series of scientific experiments will be conducted.

Currently, the state commission has authorized the fueling of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket. This is the final stage of preparation for the flight. These launches, carried out from the Baikonur region, which is close to Central Asia and Uzbekistan, always attract great interest from regional space enthusiasts.

This mission is significant not only for its technical excellence but also for the continued international cooperation. The upcoming rotation on the space station serves to ensure the continuity of research.