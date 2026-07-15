The Expected Turn: Zidane to take charge of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup!

A long-awaited historic event is taking place in the football world. Legendary player and coach Zinedine Zidane will take over the France national team after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

This was announced by the famous insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this sensational appointment and the major changes in the French national team.

Deschamps' 14-year era is coming to an end

In the current World Cup semi-final, the France national team lost to Spain with a score of 0:2 and dropped out of the title race. Now the team will compete for third place in the tournament.

With the conclusion of this major tournament, the famous specialist Didier Deschamps, who has been managing the France national team for exactly 14 years, will leave his post. He will be replaced by the candidate that millions of fans have been waiting for for years — Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane's cosmic coaching results

Currently 54 years old, Zinedine Zidane's last job was at the Spanish club Real Madrid. He managed the Madrid side for two terms (2016–2018 and 2019–2021), setting absolute records in club football.

Zidane's main coaching achievements:

Competition / Achievement Result UEFA Champions League 3-time winner (consecutive) Spanish La Liga 2-time champion Spanish Super Cup 2-time winner

Legendary playing career and numbers

As a player, Zidane is considered one of the greatest midfielders in the history of world football. Throughout his career, he played for the French clubs Cannes and Bordeaux, the Italian club Juventus, and the Spanish club Real Madrid.

Historic goal: Zidane became the Spanish champion with Real Madrid in 2003. But one of the brightest moments of his career was in the 2002 Champions League final against the German club Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored a magical and decisive goal with his left foot (2:1).

In the France national team, he became a true leader:

Indicator (for France) Numbers Total matches 108 Goals scored 31 Assists 29

Together with the national team, he won 1998 World Champion, 2000 European Champion and 2006 World Cup runner-up titles. Now, millions of French fans hope that Zidane will bring a new World Cup trophy to the country as a coach.