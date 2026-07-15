Madina Muxtorova reveals how she was cast for the role of "Shum bola"

In one of her interviews, actress Madina Muxtorova shared how she was selected for the role of "Shum bola" (The Mischievous Boy). She mentioned that as a child, she mostly played with boys and did not really associate with girls.

The actress recalls organizing small performances with children both in camps and in their courtyards. They would prepare a space, invite an audience, and even sell tickets. At that time, Madina Muxtorova played the character of Shum bola and would perform scenes alongside a boy who played the role of Omon.

Later, teachers noticed this and brought her onto the school stage. That is how she began acting in theaters, though she did not go around telling everyone about it.

According to Madina Muxtorova, one day Sergey Kapriyevelev gathered everyone during a rehearsal. She was also called over and told, "You will play Shum bola." The actress says she was surprised to hear this. After that, she was handed the script.