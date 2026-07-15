What did the French President say after the national team's defeat?

·47·Sport
What did the French President say after the national team's defeat?

The French national team lost 0-2 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. After the difficult result, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed both teams: he congratulated Spain and expressed gratitude and confidence in the future to his own team.

“The defeat is painful”

On his X social media page, Macron congratulated Spain on reaching the final. At the same time, he thanked the French players for their participation in the tournament.

He emphasized that although this defeat is hard to accept, France still has a young and talented generation with great potential.

“This defeat is painful, but we have a young and talented team, and a bright future awaits this generation,” wrote Macron.

These words also reflect the general mood in France: reaching the final was expected, but Spain proved stronger in the semi-final.

Spain deservedly reached the final

In the semi-final Spain defeated France by a score of 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from a penalty, and Pedro Porro solidified the lead in the second half.

This victory took “La Roja” to the World Cup final for the second time in their history. Spain previously reached the World Cup final in 2010 and became champions that year.

Team

Result

Spain

reached the final

France

will play in the third-place match

Score

France 0-2 Spain

Final opponent

Winner of Argentina vs England

A difficult stop for France

Many expected another final from Didier Deschamps' team. France has been a consistent participant in major tournaments in recent years, with a squad featuring Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise.

However, in the game against Spain, France could not fully demonstrate its attacking power. Spain was disciplined in defense and precise and calm in the midfield.

Macron's message was twofold in this sense: acknowledging the opponent and providing moral support to his own players.

Faith in the young generation

Macron's comment about a “young and talented team” is no coincidence. There is great hope for the current French squad for the coming years.

Although the team could not reach the final, a number of players showed their worth during the tournament. Now the main question is: can this generation learn the right lessons from the defeat?

In football, sometimes the most important turning point starts not after a championship, but after a difficult defeat.

Who will face Spain in the final?

Spain will face the winner of the Argentina vs England semi-final in the final. This adds even more intrigue to the decisive match of the World Cup.

If Argentina reaches the final, Spain will play against the reigning world champions led by Lionel Messi . If England wins, two major schools of European football will clash in the final.

A bronze test for France

The World Cup is not over for France yet. The team will take the field in the third-place match.

But psychologically, it will not be easy. Stopping one step away from the final is difficult for any favorite. Now Deschamps' students must show how quickly they can bounce back from this blow.

Macron's message — a signal of trust, not criticism

Macron did not issue harsh criticism but a supportive message to the French team. He acknowledged Spain's victory but also emphasized that French football has a future.

This defeat is painful for France. But as Macron said, the story of this generation may not be over yet.

Do you think France can return to the final in the next major tournament with this generation?

FranceSpainWorld CupEmmanuel MacronFootball
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