The Post-ISS Era: Roscosmos and NASA Reach Agreement on New Stations

·26·Technology
The Post-ISS Era: Roscosmos and NASA Reach Agreement on New Stations

Although the International Space Station (ISS) is nearing the end of its operational life, Russia and the USA do not intend to stop cooperating in space exploration. Roscosmos and NASA have reached an agreement to exchange technical solutions and coordinate efforts in the process of creating their own national orbital stations. This step is crucial for ensuring global space safety and technological continuity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Deputy Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov, the parties intend to maintain relations even after the ISS operation ends. The main goal is to ensure the interoperability of the new stations being built by both countries and to standardize technical specifications. In the future, this will allow for mutual assistance in emergencies or the implementation of joint scientific projects.

Unified Technical Standards and Future Plans

NASA representatives also emphasized the importance of this cooperation, stating that it primarily concerns common technical standards to be used on future Russian and US stations. Such an approach serves to maintain international integration in the space industry. According to ixbt.com, the parties have reached a consensus in three main areas.

These statements were made following the successful launch of the Soyuz MS-29 crewed spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket launched on July 14 at 19:48 Tashkent time and docked with the ISS shortly thereafter. This flight is seen as practical proof of ongoing cooperation.

As part of the new mission, Roscosmos cosmonauts Petr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon, arrived at the station. Their mission in space is planned to last 261 days. During this time, the crew members will not only ensure the safety of the station but also implement extensive scientific programs.

Scientific Research and Spacewalks

The scope of tasks facing the crew is very broad:

  • Conducting 38 complex experiments within the framework of the Russian scientific program;
  • Two spacewalks for maintenance and technical support;
  • Testing technologies necessary for new-generation orbital stations.
Although the ISS project is coming to an end, such scientific and technical dialogue between Russia and the USA demonstrates that professional cooperation, which transcends political contradictions, exists in space exploration. Even though future national stations will be independent, their operation based on common standards keeps the doors to space open for all of humanity.

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