Kylian Mbappé admits: Where did France go wrong?

·78·Sport
Kylian Mbappé admits: Where did France go wrong?

In the 2026 World Cup semi-final France lost to Spain by a score of 0:2 and saw their final dreams shattered. After the match, Kylian Mbappé did not hide his team's problems: in his opinion, France could not execute their planned game either tactically or technically.

“We didn't do what was necessary”

In an interview with M6, Mbappé openly admitted that France did not play at a semi-final level.

“If you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semi-final, you won't win,” he said.

According to him, France failed to implement the plan they had prepared against Spain on the pitch. The team aimed to pressure the opponent high to force errors and prevent Spain from playing their usual slow, controlled game. But this plan did not work.

Spain stuck to their style

Mbappé also acknowledged Spain's main strength: “La Roja” is a team that knows how to control the ball, set the pace of the game, and make the opponent run too much.

France lost exactly in this aspect. Spain was allowed to control the tempo of the game.

France's plan

Situation on the pitch

high pressing

lack of understanding in pressing

forcing Spain to play fast

Spain dictated the tempo

restricting Rodri and Fabián

they were given too much time and space

winning the ball and launching quick attacks

poor quality of first passes and touches

This was visible not just in the numbers, but in the feel of the game: France was often late, while Spain was never rushed.

Rodri and Fabián Ruiz were given freedom

Mbappé's most important tactical criticism focused on the central area. He said that because France's pressing did not work correctly, Spain's midfielders — Rodri and Fabián Ruiz — had a lot of free time and space.

This is very dangerous against Spain. Because if this team is given freedom in the center, they make the opponent run after the ball, quickly change the direction of the attack, and find the decisive pass when needed.

France could not stop Spain at this exact point.

The “three-on-two” problem

Mbappé said that from the beginning of the game, due to France's attacking structure, there were constant “three-on-two” situations in midfield in favor of Spain.

This became a major tactical problem for France. When Spain had a numerical advantage in midfield, France's pressing collapsed.

In football, such small details sometimes explain more than the scoreline. If the opponent always has an extra player in the center, it is very difficult to turn the game around.

Technical errors broke France

Even when France regained the ball, they could not show the necessary quality. Mbappé emphasized that the first passes, first touches, and quick decisions were not up to the semi-final standard.

This is the most painful part of the defeat: France has speed, individual skill, and stars. But against Spain, these resources did not work correctly.

In Mbappé's opinion, all the problems added up, ultimately leading to a 0:2 defeat.

What did Spain do right?

Spain did not lose their identity in this game. They controlled the ball, bypassed France's pressing, and did not give the opponent many chances to change the game.

Here was Spain's main advantage:

• calmness in the center;
• accuracy in passing;
• composure in breaking out of France's pressing;
• controlling the game through Rodri and Fabián;
• capitalizing on France's technical errors.

Spain played quiet but very effective football.

Personal pain for Mbappé

Mbappé was coming into the 2026 World Cup as France's main star. But in the semi-final, even he could not save the team.

This defeat is not just another bad game for him. It was a moment where another chance for France to reach a final slipped away.

That is why his interview felt more like an analysis than an excuse. He did not talk about refereeing or luck, but about the quality of France's play.

Now a bronze medal match for France

France did not reach the final, but the tournament is not over yet. Didier Deschamps' team will now play for third place.

However, the most important task before the bronze medal match is to mentally recover from the defeat against Spain. Because the 0:2 in the semi-final was not just a score, but a game where France's tactical and technical problems were clearly visible.

Main conclusion

Mbappé explained this defeat openly: France failed to execute their plan against Spain, the pressing didn't work, technical errors increased, and the opponent was allowed to control the pace of the game.

Spain reached the final. France must regroup.

In your opinion, what was the main reason for France's defeat — Deschamps' plan, the players' technical errors, or Spain's dominance in the center?

Kylian MbappéFranceSpainRodriFabián Ruiz
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Thomas Tuchel responds to controversy with Jude BellinghamThomas Tuchel responds to controversy with Jude BellinghamToday, 10:08Unexpected intrigue surrounding Harry Kane: 5 European giants are 'in love' with himUnexpected intrigue surrounding Harry Kane: 5 European giants are 'in love' with himToday, 09:40Mourinho will not revolutionize Real: the plan is different...Mourinho will not revolutionize Real: the plan is different...Today, 09:21A historic "Central Asian Derby" in the Premier League: Husanov and Satpayev are about to clash!A historic "Central Asian Derby" in the Premier League: Husanov and Satpayev are about to clash!Today, 08:21The Expected Turn: Zidane to take charge of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup!The Expected Turn: Zidane to take charge of the France national team after the 2026 World Cup!Today, 08:15What did the French President say after the national team's defeat?What did the French President say after the national team's defeat?Today, 08:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar