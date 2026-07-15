Kylian Mbappé admits: Where did France go wrong?

In the 2026 World Cup semi-final France lost to Spain by a score of 0:2 and saw their final dreams shattered. After the match, Kylian Mbappé did not hide his team's problems: in his opinion, France could not execute their planned game either tactically or technically.

“We didn't do what was necessary”

In an interview with M6, Mbappé openly admitted that France did not play at a semi-final level.

“If you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semi-final, you won't win,” he said.

According to him, France failed to implement the plan they had prepared against Spain on the pitch. The team aimed to pressure the opponent high to force errors and prevent Spain from playing their usual slow, controlled game. But this plan did not work.

Spain stuck to their style

Mbappé also acknowledged Spain's main strength: “La Roja” is a team that knows how to control the ball, set the pace of the game, and make the opponent run too much.

France lost exactly in this aspect. Spain was allowed to control the tempo of the game.

France's plan Situation on the pitch high pressing lack of understanding in pressing forcing Spain to play fast Spain dictated the tempo restricting Rodri and Fabián they were given too much time and space winning the ball and launching quick attacks poor quality of first passes and touches

This was visible not just in the numbers, but in the feel of the game: France was often late, while Spain was never rushed.

Rodri and Fabián Ruiz were given freedom

Mbappé's most important tactical criticism focused on the central area. He said that because France's pressing did not work correctly, Spain's midfielders — Rodri and Fabián Ruiz — had a lot of free time and space.

This is very dangerous against Spain. Because if this team is given freedom in the center, they make the opponent run after the ball, quickly change the direction of the attack, and find the decisive pass when needed.

France could not stop Spain at this exact point.

The “three-on-two” problem

Mbappé said that from the beginning of the game, due to France's attacking structure, there were constant “three-on-two” situations in midfield in favor of Spain.

This became a major tactical problem for France. When Spain had a numerical advantage in midfield, France's pressing collapsed.

In football, such small details sometimes explain more than the scoreline. If the opponent always has an extra player in the center, it is very difficult to turn the game around.

Technical errors broke France

Even when France regained the ball, they could not show the necessary quality. Mbappé emphasized that the first passes, first touches, and quick decisions were not up to the semi-final standard.

This is the most painful part of the defeat: France has speed, individual skill, and stars. But against Spain, these resources did not work correctly.

In Mbappé's opinion, all the problems added up, ultimately leading to a 0:2 defeat.

What did Spain do right?

Spain did not lose their identity in this game. They controlled the ball, bypassed France's pressing, and did not give the opponent many chances to change the game.

Here was Spain's main advantage:

• calmness in the center;

• accuracy in passing;

• composure in breaking out of France's pressing;

• controlling the game through Rodri and Fabián;

• capitalizing on France's technical errors.

Spain played quiet but very effective football.

Personal pain for Mbappé

Mbappé was coming into the 2026 World Cup as France's main star. But in the semi-final, even he could not save the team.

This defeat is not just another bad game for him. It was a moment where another chance for France to reach a final slipped away.

That is why his interview felt more like an analysis than an excuse. He did not talk about refereeing or luck, but about the quality of France's play.

Now a bronze medal match for France

France did not reach the final, but the tournament is not over yet. Didier Deschamps' team will now play for third place.

However, the most important task before the bronze medal match is to mentally recover from the defeat against Spain. Because the 0:2 in the semi-final was not just a score, but a game where France's tactical and technical problems were clearly visible.

Main conclusion

Mbappé explained this defeat openly: France failed to execute their plan against Spain, the pressing didn't work, technical errors increased, and the opponent was allowed to control the pace of the game.

Spain reached the final. France must regroup.

In your opinion, what was the main reason for France's defeat — Deschamps' plan, the players' technical errors, or Spain's dominance in the center?