Mourinho will not revolutionize Real: the plan is different...

The José Mourinho era at Real Madrid is expected to begin not with a drastic "clear-out," but by reuniting the team from within. The Portuguese specialist prefers to fully unlock the potential of current stars and key players rather than radically dismantling the squad.

No mass departures?

Mourinho does not intend to start his new tenure at Real with radical decisions. Reports suggest he has no intention of carrying out a major revolution or a mass "clear-out" of the team.

This is an important signal for the Madrid club. Usually, when a new coach arrives, there is talk of major squad changes, player departures, and new demands.

But this time, Mourinho seems to be choosing a different path: first understanding the existing squad, uniting the players around him, and then strengthening necessary positions.

The goal is to unlock, not to dismantle

The Portuguese coach's main plan is focused on making the most of the existing players.

In the Real squad Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde are top-tier players. In such a team, the coach's biggest task is not to sell or replace stars, but to use them effectively in a single system.

Mourinho's plan What does it mean? No mass clear-out no radical revolution expected in the squad Uniting the team creating a unified vision in the dressing room Getting the maximum from every player unlocking existing potential Gradual change calculated, not radical decisions

This is a new challenge for Mourinho too

Mourinho's name is often associated with strict discipline, harsh decisions, and a strong character. But the current Real team requires something else—balance.

Because the Madrid club has many stars, big egos, and the pressure is always at a maximum. In such an environment, the coach's first task will be to steer the team in a single direction rather than dividing it.

Simply put, this time Mourinho is looking for answers to "who can provide what value?" rather than "who will leave?"

Back to Madrid after Benfica

Recall that Mourinho took over Real this summer. Before that, he continued his coaching career at Benfica.

Returning to Madrid is not just another job for the Portuguese specialist. It means returning to one of the biggest stages of his career.

At Real, every decision is analyzed, every defeat becomes a major headline, and every victory brings new demands.

Who will get an opportunity in the squad?

If Mourinho truly does not carry out a mass clear-out, this will be an opportunity for some players to prove themselves.

Players who could not play consistently last season or did not have a secure spot in the starting XI may get another chance under the new coach.

This is especially important for young players and those in rotation. Mourinho wants to test them during the pre-season to see in practice who can be trusted.

What was Real missing?

The 2025/26 season ended with difficult conclusions for Real. The team lost the La Liga title to Barcelona.

Therefore, Mourinho's task is clear: besides strengthening the squad, he must restore the winning character and tactical discipline to the team.

A drastic "clear-out" is not always the best solution here. Sometimes a few correct decisions, clear roles, and strict internal discipline are enough for the team.

The main intrigue in Madrid has begun

It seems Mourinho wants to start a new era at Real not with a noisy revolution, but with a controlled reconstruction.

This is an interesting signal for the club's fans: big names will be kept, but the demands on them will increase. Mourinho wants to see what he can get from the players before selling them.

Now the main question is: can the Portuguese specialist turn Real back into a championship machine without a drastic clear-out?