Traffic in Space: Roskosmos and NASA to Prevent Satellite Collisions

·24·Technology
Traffic in Space: Roskosmos and NASA to Prevent Satellite Collisions

The sharp increase in the number of active satellites in Earth's orbit has brought the issue of space safety to the forefront. Russia's state corporation Roskosmos and the US agency NASA have agreed to begin coordination efforts to reduce the risk of collisions between spacecraft in space. This cooperation is expected to be an important step in monitoring the complex situation in orbit. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Roskosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov, while the Russian orbital group currently consists of hundreds of satellites, this figure is already in the thousands for foreign partners. In such conditions, a lack of data exchange and coordination of actions could lead to unexpected disasters. According to Ixbt.com, NASA representatives have come forward with a logical proposal to strengthen cooperation on this issue.

Orbital safety and strategic cooperation

The increasing density of spacecraft creates difficulties not only in launching new devices but also in managing existing ones. When a collision risk arises, both sides must make quick decisions and change trajectories. According to Bakanov, the very close cooperation between Roskosmos and NASA will serve to minimize such risks.

The statement about this strategic agreement was announced following the successful flight of the Soyuz MS-29 manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, which took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 14, delivered the craft to the station in just over three hours. This is a process that requires extreme technical precision, where the issue of not colliding with other objects in orbit is of priority importance.

New expedition and scientific plans

The new crew that reached the International Space Station includes Roskosmos cosmonauts Petr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon. Their mission in space is planned to last 261 days. During this time, the specialists will conduct dozens of scientific experiments and perform tasks to maintain the technical condition of the station.

This news is also noteworthy for experts and amateur astronomers in Uzbekistan. This is because any major collision in Earth's orbit could trigger a chain reaction known as the "Kessler syndrome" and deprive humanity of space for a long time. Therefore, such cooperation between major powers is considered a guarantee of global security.

Currently, there are thousands of devices in orbit belonging not only to states but also to private companies like SpaceX. The new agreement between Roskosmos and NASA could serve as a basis for establishing similar relations with the private sector in the future. Safety measures in space exploration must keep pace with technological progress.

NASARoskosmosSpaceSatelliteISS
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