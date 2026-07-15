Unexpected intrigue surrounding Harry Kane: 5 European giants are 'in love' with him

The future of Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane has once again become a hot topic in the football world. TEAMtalk reports that the situation surrounding the 32-year-old striker is being closely monitored by Europe's most powerful clubs.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this transfer intrigue and the reaction from the Munich side.

Giants in line: Who is interested in Kane?

Although Harry Kane is performing productively at Bayern, his appeal in the transfer market has not diminished at all. Currently, the following clubs are closely monitoring the developments around him:

English giants: «Manchester United», Chelsea and «Manchester City» are considering options to bring the striker back to the Premier League.

Spanish giants: Real Madrid and Barcelona are also not indifferent to the forward's status.

The Tottenham factor: The London club has the right to receive constant updates on the status of its former captain. This is because special clauses were included in the agreement for his transfer to Bayern.

Is Bayern worried? No, the club is preparing a new plan

Despite such activity from the giants, the Munich club's management remains calm. They are not worried about the possibility of Kane leaving the team.

Confidence is very high: Bayern's management is fully confident that the English forward will sign a new contract soon. Negotiations between the parties have been ongoing for several months, and the new deal is expected to be formalized by the end of this year or in January next year.

Contract duration and Kane's plans

Kane, currently 32, has a contract running until the summer of 2027. The player's future plans are already quite clear:

Question / Direction Kane's attitude and status Current contract expiration Summer 2027 New contract prospects Expected to be signed by late 2026 or January Saudi Pro League options There is interest, but Kane does not want to go to the Middle East for now MLS (USA Championship) The most acceptable destination if he leaves Europe. However, this will not happen in the coming years

Harry Kane is currently focused on fighting for trophies in Munich and achieving new successes with Bayern. Nevertheless, the developments surrounding him in the transfer market are becoming quite interesting.