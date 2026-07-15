Russia presents new orbital station project: How it differs from the International Space Station

·2·Technology
Russia presents new orbital station project: How it differs from the International Space Station

Russia is stepping into a new era of space exploration. The country aims to fundamentally transform its space activities by creating its own Russian Orbital Station (ROS). This project is not just a continuation of the International Space Station (ISS), but is expected to be a completely new stage in terms of technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov emphasized that the new station will open a completely new chapter in the space program. According to him, the ROS will have a modern design and be equipped with highly automated systems. This will reduce dependence on the human factor and expand the possibilities for remote control of complex scientific processes.

New opportunities for scientific research

The main advantage of the new orbital station is that it is planned to conduct unique scientific experiments that are impossible to carry out under current ISS conditions. According to Ixbt.com, the ROS platform will serve as a foundation for the next stages of the Russian space program and expand the scope of fundamental research.

Bakanov also admitted that the process of launching manned missions is always accompanied by excitement. In his opinion, the mission is considered fully completed only after the spacecraft successfully docks with the orbital station and the crew comes aboard. Safety and precision remain the top priority in this process.

As part of recent successful flights, the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carried the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft into orbit. The 75th long-term expedition to the ISS includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Petr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon. This mission is scheduled to last 261 days.

International cooperation and future plans

Although the operational life of the International Space Station is coming to an end, Russia and the USA do not intend to stop their cooperation in the space sector. The parties have agreed to continue the cross-flight program until the ISS operations are fully terminated. This once again confirms the importance of international solidarity in space exploration.

This news is also significant for specialists and space enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as interest in space technologies is growing in our region. Russia's new station could open new horizons for regional scientific projects in the future. For now, the main focus is on finalizing the technical design of the station and launching it into orbit.

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