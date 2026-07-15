Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 16

·55·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 16

The dollar exchange rate effective from July 16 is expected to increase by approximately 24–25 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

MKBank — 12,050 soums.
Garantbank — 12,045 soums.
Infinbank — 12,040 soums.
• NBU — 12,040 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 12,080 soums.
• Anorbank — 12,080 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,085 soums.
• BRB — 12,100 soums.

Exchange rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rates.

MKBankGarantbankInfinbankAsakabankAnorbank
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