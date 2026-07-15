Conflict between Mason Greenwood and Atletico Madrid: Player did not respond to Simeone

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Conflict between Mason Greenwood and Atletico Madrid: Player did not respond to Simeone

The move of English striker Mason Greenwood to Turkey was accompanied by unexpected conflicts. The Spanish club Atletico Madrid pulled out of signing the player at the last minute. This is said to be due to the player's unprofessional behavior during negotiations and his disregard for club representatives. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ESPN, the Atletico Madrid management and head coach Diego Simeone personally saw Greenwood as a worthy successor to Antoine Griezmann. However, as the transfer process was nearing completion, the player and his entourage unexpectedly stopped responding. This situation caused strong dissatisfaction among the Madrid club's management.

Simeone's calls went unanswered

According to reports, Diego Simeone called and messaged the player several times to speak personally about his future role at the Metropolitano Stadium and his place in tactical schemes. However, Greenwood ignored these attempts for two days. Goal.com writes that the "Colchoneros" assessed this as a sign of disrespect toward the club.

Atletico Madrid officials concluded that such behavior by the player indicates a lack of enthusiasm for playing in the Spanish capital. As a result, the Madrid club decided to cancel the €45 million deal offered for Greenwood and withdraw from the race. This paved the way for the Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce's major signing

The Istanbul club officially announced that they have signed a four-year contract with Greenwood. The Turkish Super Lig giant has reached a full agreement with Marseille on the transfer fee. According to the deal, Fenerbahce will pay the €39 million transfer fee in equal installments over three years.

The player himself will receive a net salary of around €7-8 million per year in Turkey. Although Atletico Madrid's overall offer was more financially attractive, Greenwood's representatives preferred the personal contract terms offered by the Turkish club. The striker, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for Marseille last season, will now play under Jose Mourinho.

Fenerbahce management aims to surpass their main rival Galatasaray and win the championship through this transfer. Greenwood's arrival in Turkey was welcomed with great celebration by local fans, but his controversy with Atletico Madrid is still being discussed in the football community.

Mason GreenwoodAtletico MadridFenerbahceTransferFootball
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