Masked individual storms bank in Samarkand, demands money

·0·Society
Masked individual storms bank in Samarkand, demands money

An alarming incident occurred at one of the banks located in the city of Samarkand. A masked individual stormed the bank, claiming to have explosives, and demanded money from the staff. The suspect has been apprehended.

According to reports, the incident took place around 5:00 PM on July 13 at a bank branch located on Mirzo Ulugbek Street. Upon receiving reports of the dangerous situation, the Security Service's rapid response team, law enforcement agencies, and emergency medical personnel immediately arrived at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that a man wearing winter clothing, with his face covered by a mask and carrying a black bag, entered the bank and broke the windows. He then demanded money, claiming he possessed explosives.

Law enforcement officers engaged in negotiations with the suspect. As a result, he surrendered voluntarily without resistance and was handed over to internal affairs authorities.

No bank employees or customers were harmed during the incident.

Initial investigations suggest that the suspect had planned to obtain funds illegally.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 164, Part 4 of the Criminal Code (robbery). Investigative actions are currently underway.

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