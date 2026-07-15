HyperOS 3.3 based on Android 17 released for Xiaomi smartphones

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has started rolling out the final version of the HyperOS 3.3 firmware, based on the Android 17 operating system, for its latest flagship devices. This update not only improves system stability but also serves as a foundation for the major HyperOS 4 interface expected later this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the changelog published by Ximitime, the new software is initially available to users of the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models in global and European regions. Owners of the Xiaomi 15T Pro smartphone have also started receiving this update, although for this model, the process is currently being conducted via the Mi Pilot testing channel.

System stability and security issues

The main focus of the HyperOS 3.3 version is optimizing system performance. The update includes security patches for June 2026, which significantly increases the devices' protection against cyberattacks. Although there are no drastic visual changes in the user interface, the internal architecture has been completely updated.

Notably, the download file size is quite large, at approximately 9.5 GB. This massive size is explained by the fact that the update is based on the entirely new Android 17 operating system. The update is expected to be rolled out gradually to users in Uzbekistan in the coming days, as the company typically distributes software region by region.

Preparation for future major updates

Experts believe that the HyperOS 3.3 version acts as a transitional phase. Its primary task is to adapt devices for the advanced features and AI capabilities of the HyperOS 4 system. This will allow Xiaomi users to enjoy a smarter and faster interface in the future.

Currently, a limited update is being distributed to Xiaomi 15T Pro owners. Once testing is successfully completed, all users will be able to download the new firmware via their device settings. The company recommends that users connect to a stable Wi-Fi network and ensure sufficient battery power before downloading the update.