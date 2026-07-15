Norway lost in the quarter-finals but was welcomed like winners in Oslo

The Norway national team, whose journey ended in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, received a heroic welcome back home. Tens of thousands of fans filled the streets of Oslo, and Crown Prince Haakon attended the ceremony.

Quarter-finals — not a defeat, but a historic result

The Norway national team ended its World Cup run in the quarter-finals. However, in the country, this result was not perceived as a defeat, but as a major step in national football history.

The Scandinavians stunned the world by defeating Brazil in the playoffs. It was this victory that elevated Norway's participation in the World Cup to a historic level.

Although stopping against England in the quarter-finals was painful, the team had already fulfilled its mission for the fans.

Tens of thousands of fans gathered in Oslo

When the team returned to the country, Oslo turned into a true football festival. According to reports, between 90,000 and over 100,000 fans gathered to welcome the players.

This is a huge figure for a country with a relatively small population. Streets, squares, and the area around the palace were filled with fans in national colors.

Status Information Team Norway national team 2026 World Cup result quarter-finals Great victory Playoff victory over Brazil Fans in attendance estimated over 90,000–100,000 Ceremony attendee Crown Prince Haakon Iconic movement Viking Row

Crown Prince Haakon among the fans

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon also attended the welcome ceremony. He joined the fans and players in creating a festive atmosphere.

One of the most memorable moments was the “Viking Row”. This movement became a special symbol for the Norwegian team and its fans throughout the tournament.

While the players fought on the pitch, the fans provided “Viking-style” spirit in the stands. At the ceremony in Oslo, this movement became a symbol of national pride.

The victory over Brazil changed everything

Norway's greatest moment at the World Cup was the victory over Brazil. Beating a five-time world champion in the playoffs is a massive event for any national team.

For Norway, this result meant even more, as the country had not felt this level of global football attention for many years.

It was this victory that turned the team from a “quarter-finalist” into a “generation that wrote history” in the eyes of the fans.

Why were the fans so proud?

Norway's World Cup run is not measured only by the result. The team managed to unite the entire country around football.

Erling Haaland and his teammates fought for victory on the pitch, while fans treated every match as a major national event.

The main point here is: Norway returned itself to the big stage of the football world. And this return was not quiet, but very loud.

Viking Row — became the tournament symbol

The “Viking Row” movement became one of the most recognizable signs of Norwegian fans at the 2026 World Cup.

This movement carries strength, unity, and the Scandinavian spirit. When the players returned, the same scene was repeated — fans, the national team, and Crown Prince Haakon celebrated Norway's historic run in the same rhythm.

Sometimes in football, you can remain in a country's memory without winning a trophy. Norway wrote exactly such a story.

Is a new stage beginning for the team?

Now the main question for Norway is — will this success be a one-time explosion or the starting point for a new generation?

The result at the World Cup gave the team great confidence. Fans will now expect more than just participation from Norway; they will expect big goals.

This is pressure on one hand, and a great opportunity on the other.

Victory after defeat

Norway ended the 2026 World Cup in the quarter-finals. But the welcome ceremony in Oslo showed one thing clearly: this team is not defeated in the eyes of the people.

They beat Brazil, united the whole country, and made their name heard loudly at the World Cup.

Do you think Norway can reach the final in future major tournaments with this generation?