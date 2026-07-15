England manager reveals plan to stop Messi

England will face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. Ahead of the match, Thomas Tuchel answered the biggest question: Lionel Messi— how can he be stopped?

“You cannot shut him down 100 percent”

Tuchel openly admitted that neutralizing Messi completely is no easy task.

“We understand very well that we cannot 'shut him down' 100% and consistently,” said the England manager.

This sounds like a realistic assessment ahead of the semi-final, as even at 39, Messi remains a player who can change the game in a single moment.

Will the Haaland experience work against Messi?

Tuchel recalled the match against Norway, noting that England defended well to stop Erling Haaland in the quarter-finals.

However, he does not see Messi and Haaland as the same type of player.

Haaland poses a threat through power, speed, and goal instinct inside the box. Messi is a completely different problem: he finds space, changes the rhythm of the game, provides the final pass, and strikes when necessary.

Player Main threat Erling Haaland goal threat in the penalty area Lionel Messi space, passing, shooting, and game control England's task Not to mark Messi, but to close the passing lanes to him

How does Argentina support Messi?

Tuchel believes Messi's danger is not just his individual skill. The entire Argentina team creates the conditions for him to have a decisive impact.

“They support Leo, help him, and are ready for him to intervene and change the fate of the game at the right moment,” said Tuchel.

This is the most important tactical signal for England: man-marking Messi is not enough. The players delivering the ball to him, the spaces opening around him, and the supporting movements must also be controlled.

What does Tuchel demand?

The England manager expects courage, confidence, and high concentration from his team. His plan is not just to “guard” Messi, but to disrupt the source of Argentina's play.

England must fulfill the following tasks:

• Make it difficult for the ball to reach Messi;

• Cut off his supporting teammates;

• Reduce open spaces;

• Apply collective pressure when Messi receives the ball;

• Control every one of his movements with the ball;

• Prevent Argentina from dictating the tempo of the game.

Simply put, it is not one person, but the whole team that must stop Messi.

Messi — the biggest question of the semi-final

At the 2026 World Cup, Messi is once again proving he is a big-tournament player. His experience, vision, and composure in decisive moments remain Argentina's primary weapon.

If England limits itself to just watching Messi, they could be punished, as Argentina has players like Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and others capable of breaking open the game.

Therefore, for Tuchel, the main problem is not one player, but the entire mechanism built around Messi.

A historic opportunity for England

England has a great chance to reach the World Cup final, but standing in their way are the reigning world champions, Argentina, and Messi.

In this match, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and other leaders will need to be at their best. Especially in midfield, closing the starting points of Argentina's attacks will be crucial.

Tuchel's team must find a balance between caution and courage. Sitting back in defense is dangerous, but opening up too much could be a gift for Messi.

Is there a “recipe”?

There is no ready-made recipe to stop Messi, and Tuchel understands this well.

But England has a chance: team discipline, high pressing, physical superiority in midfield, and putting pressure on Argentina through the Kane-Bellingham duo in attack.

This semi-final is not just a plan against Messi; it is an exam for how big a team England can prove to be.

Everything will be decided on the pitch

Tuchel admitted that Messi cannot be completely shut down. But England will try to reach the final by minimizing his influence, cutting off the connections in Argentina's play, and believing in their own game.

Now the main question is: can England limit Messi's magic, or will the Argentine legend change the fate of a big game once again?