Uzbeks who went to work in Belarus: "It is better to return home than to work for this salary"

A group of Uzbek citizens who went to work in the Republic of Belarus have sent a video appeal to the Governor of the Andijan region, expressing their dissatisfaction with working conditions and monthly wages. The appeal, which spread on social media, has sparked public discussion.

According to the citizens, the monthly salary promised by the employer is 500 US dollars. However, a large portion of this amount is spent on daily expenses.

According to their calculations, approximately 200 dollars goes toward food. Another 100 dollars is spent on personal needs, hygiene products, and other minor expenses. Furthermore, workers are also required to pay for their own dormitory accommodation. As a result, they state that only about 200 dollars remains in their hands.

The applicants emphasize that working abroad, living away from their families, and facing various hardships for such an income is not worth it. They stated that it is possible to earn more than that within Uzbekistan itself.

In this regard, the citizens working in Belarus have requested practical assistance from the Governor of the Andijan region to investigate the situation, negotiate with the employer, or assist in their return to Uzbekistan.

So far, no official statement has been issued by government agencies regarding this appeal.