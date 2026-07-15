Patrick Vieira speaks out: Why were the leaders missing for France?

·59·Sport
Patrick Vieira speaks out: Why were the leaders missing for France?

France's 0-2 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-final has sparked major debate in the country's football. Renowned former player Patrick Vieira did not hide his disappointment after the match.

“We didn't expect such a performance from France”

In an interview with the BBC, Patrick Vieira stated that the French national team failed to show their true level in the semi-final against Spain.

In his opinion, France was expected not only to reach the final but even to win the championship. However, in the decisive match, the team failed to provide the necessary response to their fans.

“We expected France to win the World Cup... But first and foremost, we were disappointed by the team's performance,” said Vieira.

This criticism reflects the general mood in France: the defeat is painful, but the quality of play was even more concerning.

Leaders went missing on the decisive day

Vieira directed his harshest criticism at France's leaders. He believes the semi-final was the stage where big players should have made their mark.

But that didn't happen in the game against Spain.

“In the semi-final, our leaders should have stepped up. They failed to do so. It was as if none of the leaders were on the pitch, not just one or two,” said the former player.

In the French squad Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise were among the names. But the Spanish defense neutralized them almost completely. The AP also noted that Spain stopped France's main attacking stars.

Why was Spain superior?

Spain didn't just score 2 goals in this semi-final. Luis de la Fuente's team took France out of their comfort zone.

Spain controlled the ball, played calmly in the midfield, and gave very few chances for the opponent's counter-attacks. The Guardian also wrote that Spain showed technical superiority and dynamic play, while France struggled to find a rhythm.

Key aspect

Spain

France

Game control

high

insufficient

Attacking precision

capitalized on decisive moments

stars failed to shine

Mental state

composed

nervous and sluggish

Result

final

third-place play-off

What upset Vieira?

Vieira's words convey not just the pain of a simple defeat, but the feeling of a missed major opportunity.

France came into this tournament as one of the favorites. The team could have reached a third consecutive World Cup final. But against Spain, Didier Deschamps' charges were unrecognizable.

That is why Vieira gave a harsh conclusion: “Overall, we played very poorly in this match.”

Who is this criticism aimed at?

Vieira did not mean one specific player, but the entire team's leadership. It is not just about Mbappé.

France's experienced players on the pitch should have taken control, responded to Spain's pressure, and lifted the team mentally. But this task was not fulfilled.

Simply put, France had stars, but in the semi-final, there was no star power.

A tough lesson for France

Spain reached the final, and France is now preparing for the third-place play-off. But after this defeat, the main question is not about the bronze medal, but about the team's future.

Why didn't Deschamps' plan work? Why were the leaders missing in the decisive game? Did France's golden generation miss another opportunity?

These questions are sure to become a major debate in French football in the coming days.

Vieira's words will resonate in France

Patrick Vieira is not just an ordinary expert in French football. He is a representative of the generation that won the World Cup, a former player who knows the pressure of big games well.

That is why his criticism sounds heavy. He was not upset by the defeat, but by France's inability to show their true selves in the semi-final.

For France, the most important task now is to accept this defeat not just as a painful memory, but as a lesson.

In your opinion, who is primarily to blame for France's loss to Spain — the leaders, Deschamps' tactics, or is Spain simply stronger?

Patrick VieiraFranceSpainWorld CupFootball
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