De la Fuente responds: Spain will not dwell on refereeing

After the Spanish national team reached the 2026 World Cup final, debates over refereeing began in the French camp. However, Luis de la Fuente stated that he does not agree with Didier Deschamps' complaints, saying he would focus on something else — Spain's continued growth.

Deschamps was unhappy with the refereeing

France lost 0-2 to Spain in the semi-final. After the match, Didier Deschamps questioned the standard of officiating and hinted that decisions in a big game like a semi-final should be more precise.

Discussions intensified, especially around controversial episodes and the penalty that led to the first goal. In the French camp, opinions emerged that these decisions influenced the outcome of the game.

De la Fuente: “I don't agree with that”

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said he does not agree with his French counterpart's views on the refereeing.

“I don't agree with that. There were controversial offsides and a few questionable episodes, but I have no intention of discussing the refereeing. For me, it is more important that the Spanish national team continues to improve,” said de la Fuente.

This response shows the mood in the Spanish camp: they prioritize preparation for the final over engaging in disputes.

Spain has chosen its path

For de la Fuente, the main issue is not the refereeing, but the team's performance. Spain reached the final against France through ball control, dominance in midfield, and discipline in defense.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from a penalty, and Pedro Porro added the second goal to seal Spain's victory.

Match Result Spain — France 2:0 First goal Mikel Oyarzabal Second goal Pedro Porro Result Spain reached the final

Why didn't de la Fuente get into an argument?

In such a situation, it is risky for the winning coach to talk at length about refereeing, as any answer could spark a new controversy.

Understanding this, de la Fuente shifted the focus to Spain's quality of play. In his opinion, the team still needs to continue growing.

This is an important signal before the final. Spain does not see itself as a team that has already achieved its goal, but as a team that still has work to do.

France's frustration is understandable

For France, this defeat was difficult. Deschamps' team was seen as one of the favorites throughout the tournament, and many imagined them in the final again.

However, in the game against Spain, France could not show their best football. Attackers like Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise could not make the expected impact.

Therefore, even though there is a debate about the refereeing, it is difficult to explain France's defeat solely by that factor.

Who will be the opponent in the final?

Spain will face the winner of the Argentina — England semi-final in the 2026 World Cup final.

If Argentina reaches the final, “La Roja” Lionel Messi will face the reigning champion led by. If England wins, two great schools of European football will meet in the final.

France will compete for 3rd place against the team that lost in the second semi-final.

The biggest test for Spain is ahead

De la Fuente's answer was short but meaningful: put aside the refereeing debate and prepare for the final.

Spain defeated France, but they are not champions yet. Now the main task for the team is to bring the composure, ball control, and defensive order shown in the semi-final into the decisive match.

Do you think Spain can maintain the level they showed against France in the final?