Is there a conflict between Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham? Situation in the England national team clarified

The relationship between England manager Thomas Tuchel and team leader Jude Bellingham has been the focus of global sports media in recent days. Following misunderstandings after the dramatic quarter-final match against Norway, the coach decided to clarify the situation. Tuchel emphasized that there is no conflict with the player and that they are closer than ever. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The events unfolded after England's 2-1 victory over Norway. Although the team secured a spot in the semi-finals, Thomas Tuchel did not hide his dissatisfaction with the quality of play. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, responding to the coach's critical remarks, expressed his discontent, stating that the team needs more positive energy and support.

The role of the press and misinterpretations

In an interview with talkSPORT, Thomas Tuchel noted that the media had exaggerated the situation. The coach believes journalists took his words out of context and relayed them to Bellingham. "I evaluated the player's performance as world-class, but the interviewer removed all the praise and only relayed the critical part to Jude. Of course, it is natural for a player who gave his all on the pitch for 120 minutes to be emotional in such a situation," the German expert explained.

Recall that the relationship between the coach and the player had cooled slightly last year after Tuchel's mother criticized Bellingham's behavior on the pitch. Although an apology was made at the time, the situation after the Norway game seemed to reopen "old wounds." However, Tuchel firmly insists that the atmosphere within the team is excellent and there are no "cracks."

Situation before the semi-final

In a short interview, Bellingham hinted at Tuchel's lack of a high-level playing career, suggesting he might not understand how difficult it is to play against strikers like Erling Haaland. Tuchel reacted calmly to these comments, stating that his coaching experience and reputation are not limited to his playing past. According to him, all issues were resolved at a team meeting held the next day.

The England national team is currently preparing seriously for the semi-final match against Argentina. This dialogue between Tuchel and Bellingham is expected to further strengthen the team's internal unity. The coach says that in such a competitive environment, a diversity of opinions is normal and only drives the team toward victory.

Currently, the energy and morale in the "Three Lions" camp are high. Jude Bellingham remains the team's main driving force, and Thomas Tuchel continues to highly value his every move on the pitch. English fans hope that this minor misunderstanding will not hinder the team's pursuit of a World Cup title.