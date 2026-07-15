Applications for university transfers and reinstatement are open starting today!

·23·Society
Applications for university transfers and reinstatement are open starting today!

The most anticipated process of the year in the higher education system has begun. Online applications for transferring («perevod») and reinstating studies at state higher education institutions for the 2026-2027 academic year have officially launched.

Applications will be accepted through electronic platforms from July 15 to August 5, inclusive.

Zamin.uz has compiled the most essential rules, application platforms, and new benefits that applicants and students need to know during this important process.

Which platforms are used to submit applications?

This year, documents are accepted through two different systems depending on the type of transfer:

  1. For inter-state and internal transfers: Applications for transferring from one state higher education institution to another, internal transfers within a single institution, or reinstatement of studies are processed via the transfer.edu.uz platform.

    Important note: Internal transfers are only considered through the system if there are two types of valid reasons established by law.

  2. From foreign and private universities to state universities: Applications for transferring from foreign and non-state (private) higher education institutions to relevant or related undergraduate programs at state universities are submitted via the my.uzbmb.uz (Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills) platform.

Benefits for certificate holders: How does the new procedure work?

In accordance with Government Resolution No. 299 dated June 11, 2026, several facilitations and benefits have been introduced for applicants this year:

  • Automatic verification: National certificates for general education subjects and foreign languages are not entered manually; they are automatically verified through the information system.

  • International certificates: Internationally recognized language and subject certificates must be uploaded by the applicant in electronic (PDF) format along with other documents.

  • Maximum score benefit: When transferring from foreign or non-state universities to state institutions, applicants holding national or international certificates will be awarded differentiated or maximum scores in relevant subjects. This provides a significant advantage in transfer examinations.

"Perevod-2026" summary table

Transfer Type

Platform

Deadline

Important condition and benefit

Between state universities (Internal transfer and reinstatement)

transfer.edu.uz

August 5 (inclusive)

Must have one of the 2 valid reasons defined by law.

From foreign and non-state universities to state ones

my.uzbmb.uz

August 5 (inclusive)

Those with national/international certificates receive preferential treatment and maximum scores.

We wish all students who intend to transfer or reinstate their studies success in the application process. Start now to ensure you do not miss the deadline!

Zamin.uzAgency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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