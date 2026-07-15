Warning: Highly dangerous counterfeit Samsung 870 EVO SSDs have appeared

·1·Technology
Warning: Highly dangerous counterfeit Samsung 870 EVO SSDs have appeared

High-quality counterfeit Samsung 870 EVO SSD drives have begun to spread across the global technology market. These devices are almost indistinguishable from the original product in terms of appearance, packaging, and even how they appear in the system. The most dangerous aspect is that even the Windows operating system and popular testing software cannot immediately detect this fraud. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, scammers have put a device disguised as a 2 TB Samsung 870 EVO on the market, but its internal memory is actually only 120 GB. When the device is connected to a computer, the system accepts it as a genuine 2 TB SATA SSD. Even speed tests conducted via CrystalDiskMark mislead the user, showing results of 492 MB/s read and 467 MB/s write, which are typical for a SATA interface.

How was the fraud exposed?

The true nature of this SSD drive was revealed during a deep scan using the H2testw software. When the data writing process reached approximately 117,227 MB (around 120 GB), the write speed dropped sharply to zero and the test stopped. After the computer was restarted, the disk was no longer recognized by the system, and all data written to it was lost.

Such counterfeit devices pose a serious risk to the user. A person may not know they have a fake product until the volume of files they are writing exceeds 120 GB. However, once the set limit is exceeded, all important documents, photos, and videos are guaranteed to be permanently deleted or corrupted.

Differences in internal structure

When the device was disassembled, it was found that it did not contain a single component belonging to Samsung. The original Samsung 870 EVO model features the company's own controller, branded NAND memory chips, and a separate DRAM cache. The counterfeit version contains the following:

  • Realtek RM1135T controller;
  • Two unknown flash memory chips with no markings;
  • A complete lack of DRAM cache memory.
In reality, scammers managed to make a cheap 120 GB SSD appear as 2 TB to the system via specialized firmware. Considering that memory devices under the Samsung brand are very popular in the Uzbekistan market, consumers are advised to purchase products only from reliable stores and not to fall for suspiciously low prices.

This situation is not the first time it has been observed in the technology world, but the increasing quality of counterfeit copies is alarming. Now, not only the appearance but also software indicators are being falsified, which makes it even harder for an average buyer to distinguish a genuine SSD.

SamsungSSDTechnologyFraudWindows
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