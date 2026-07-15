Nokia and NVIDIA create the world's first AI-powered radio access platform

A major shift has occurred in the telecommunications world: Finland's Nokia, in partnership with NVIDIA, has introduced the world's first commercial radio access platform based on AI technologies. This innovation allows operators to dramatically increase the volume of data transmitted using existing infrastructure, taking global digital communication quality to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This project was implemented just ten months after the partnership between the two giants was announced. Notably, as part of this agreement, NVIDIA also acquired a portion of Nokia's shares. The new technology will allow telecommunications operators to double the data flow transmitted within the same frequency band by 2028.

Network efficiency and a step toward 6G

According to Ixbt.com, the new equipment will be available to operators starting next year. While spectrum efficiency has currently increased by 20 percent, this figure is expected to reach 50 percent in 2025. This will serve to significantly stabilize mobile communication and internet speeds.

The new technology consists of three hardware solutions and specialized software, helping to "expand the presence of AI in the physical world." Most importantly, the system is compliant with the Open RAN standard. This allows operators to transition to the future 6G standard, which is not yet fully defined, simply by updating the software.

Nokia executive Justin Hotard emphasized that efficient use of valuable frequency bands ensures a faster return on investment for operators. This is particularly important for markets like Uzbekistan, where mobile internet consumption is growing rapidly, as maximizing the use of existing resources reduces costs.

Beyond just selling hardware, Nokia is also changing its business model. The company plans to offer expanded software capabilities based on a subscription model. This allows networks to be constantly updated with the latest AI algorithms.

The technological breakthrough resulting from this partnership not only improves communication quality but also strengthens the position of NVIDIA chips in the telecommunications sector. In the future, transmitting large volumes of data via smartphones and other gadgets is expected to become cheaper and faster.