Rodri criticizes referees: Lamine Yamal is not being protected enough on the pitch

·34·Sport
Rodri criticizes referees: Lamine Yamal is not being protected enough on the pitch

Spain national team and Manchester City midfielder Rodri expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of refereeing after the World Cup semi-final match against France. The experienced footballer emphasized that the team's young star, Lamine Yamal, is being subjected to rough treatment by opposing defenders, but referees are ignoring it. This is reported by Goal.com.

Although the Spanish national team defeated France 2-0 to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup final, Rodri raised serious concerns instead of celebrating after the game. In his view, Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton failed to record numerous fouls against the Barcelona prodigy, which allows opponents to play even more aggressively against the young talent.

Questionable refereeing decisions

In his post-match interview, Rodri noted that the referee's decisions did not align with the spirit of the game. According to Goal.com, match statistics showed only one foul committed against Yamal. However, Rodri claims this figure is far from reality.

"We have been facing this situation for the third game in a row. I understand that not every collision is a foul, but we are talking about the boy being knocked down 10 or 15 times and kicked in the legs. Referees must stop this, otherwise, defenders will continue to act in the same way. Today, the referee's negligence in this regard was clearly visible," said the Spain captain.

Interestingly, the only official foul in the game resulted in a penalty in the 22nd minute, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted. This situation drew protests from France head coach Didier Deschamps, who also questioned the level of officiating.

Yamal's role in the team's success

Despite the refereeing controversy, Rodri highly praised Lamine Yamal's performance on the pitch. The winger, who turned 19 a day before the semi-final, did a great amount of work not only in attack but also in defensive duties. His tactical discipline played a crucial role, especially in stopping Kylian Mbappé and dangerous French attacks.

In an interview with TVE, Rodri specifically highlighted the young player's professional growth: "Lamine Yamal played a fantastic game. He was sensational, especially in his movement off the ball, and helped us a lot." Although he scored only one goal during the tournament, Yamal's efficiency on the pitch was one of the decisive factors in Spain reaching the final.

The Spanish national team is now preparing for the decisive match for the World Cup title. Rodri's statement is seen as a strategic move to draw the referees' attention to protecting young stars from injuries ahead of the final.

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