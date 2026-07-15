Galatasaray targets surprise transfer: Phil Foden could move to Turkey

Turkish club Galatasaray is planning a deal in the summer transfer window that could shock European football fans. The Istanbul giants have begun work on the transfer of Manchester City and England star Phil Foden. This move indicates the club's intention to strengthen its position not only in the domestic league but also on the European stage. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to reports from Fanatik, Phil Foden, who is struggling for consistent playing time at Manchester City, is open to opening a new chapter in his career. The 26-year-old playmaker's future at the Etihad Stadium remains in doubt as his current contract expires next summer. Although a verbal agreement to extend the contract was reportedly reached in May, official documents have not yet been signed.

Big plans in Istanbul

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek aims to strengthen the team with a world-class star. To execute this transfer, the club has given full authority to renowned agent George Gardi. Gardi previously played a key role in bringing several famous players to the Nef Stadium and was the one who proposed Foden's name to the club's management.

Phil Foden's current transfer value is estimated at approximately 70 million euros. Despite this being a massive sum for Turkish football, the Galatasaray board is prepared to exhaust all financial possibilities. However, the Turks are not alone in this race — several leading European clubs are also closely monitoring the English midfielder's situation.

Alternative options and the future

If the Phil Foden transfer does not materialize, Galatasaray has a "Plan B" ready. The club's list includes Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. The team is also focusing on young talents, with Eintracht Frankfurt member Can Uzun and Brighton forward Julio Enciso noted among the candidates.

In the completed season, Phil Foden made 50 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 7 assists. Nevertheless, he did not make the final squad for the England national team for the World Cup. According to Goal.com, the player himself is leaning towards changing teams in the summer transfer window, but his next destination remains uncertain.