Greenwood to Fenerbahçe: A major €39m transfer

·33·Sport
Greenwood to Fenerbahçe: A major €39m transfer

Turkish club Fenerbahçe has strengthened its attacking line with a high-profile name. Mason Greenwood, who had a productive season at Marseille, has become an Istanbul club player for €39 million.

Transfer officially announced

Fenerbahçe has officially announced the signing of the 24-year-old English winger from Marseille. The value of the agreement between the clubs is €39 million.

According to Reuters, the transfer fee will be paid in three equal installments over three years. Fenerbahçe will also cover solidarity payments in accordance with FIFA regulations.

Player

Mason Greenwood

Age

24

Position

winger/forward

Previous club

Marseille

New club

Fenerbahçe

Transfer fee

€39 million

Contract duration

4 years

Why did Fenerbahçe pay such a large sum?

Greenwood proved himself as a top-tier forward in the French league last season. He played 32 matches for Marseille in Ligue 1, recording 16 goals and 7 assists.

Such statistics are crucial for Fenerbahçe. The Turkish club needed a decisive player in attack for their title race and European competitions.

Greenwood can play on both wings, is adept at cutting into the penalty area, and possesses a dangerous left-footed shot.

A new chapter in Istanbul

Greenwood has signed a 4-year contract with Fenerbahçe. This will be a major new challenge in the player's career.

Fenerbahçe is a club defined by fan pressure, high demands, and a constant fight for the championship. Performing well here is not enough; results are required.

Especially after a €39 million transfer, it is expected that Greenwood will immediately provide goals, assists, and make a difference in big games.

His season at Marseille put him back on the market

Greenwood revitalized his career at Marseille. In France, he was effective at scoring, accelerating attacks, and breaking down opposing defenses with individual skill.

Reuters reports that Greenwood scored 37 goals in 66 league appearances over two seasons at Marseille.

These figures made him an attractive target for the Turkish giants.

"Manchester United" academy graduate's new path

Mason Greenwood is a graduate of the "Manchester United" academy. He broke into the first team of the English club with high expectations and later played on loan at Getafe.

In 2024, he moved to Marseille. Now, his career continues in Turkey.

This path is a new opportunity for the player: in Istanbul, he can once again establish himself as a top forward in European football.

A statement signing for Fenerbahçe

This acquisition shows the high ambitions of the Turkish club. Fenerbahçe didn't just add depth; they brought in a player who can change the outcome of a game.

Greenwood can help the team in the following areas:

• adding speed and individual skill on the wings;
• increasing the ability to cut inside and shoot;
• strengthening competition in the attack;
• increasing the goal threat in big games;
• providing experience in European competitions.

Now the pressure will be high

€39 million is a significant sum for Turkish football. Therefore, expectations for Greenwood will be high.

His task is not just statistics, but becoming a leading figure in Fenerbahçe's attack. Fans in Istanbul can love you quickly, but they demand results just as fast.

Greenwood will have to overcome this pressure with goals.

Big transfer, big question

Mason Greenwood has become a Fenerbahçe player. After a productive stint at Marseille, he begins a new chapter in Turkey.

This transfer makes Fenerbahçe's championship and European ambitions even more serious. But the main question remains: can Greenwood justify the €39 million investment in Istanbul?

Mason GreenwoodFenerbahçeMarseillePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
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