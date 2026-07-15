Spotify opens parental control features to free users

Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, has announced the expansion of features that allow parents to manage their children's accounts. Now, this capability is available not only to paid subscribers but also to users of the service's free tier. This step comes at a time when digital safety and content filtering for children are becoming globally significant issues. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, this project was initially launched as a trial for Premium subscribers in early 2024. Now, free users in countries such as the USA, UK, Australia, France, Germany, and the Netherlands can create a "Managed Account" for their children. Spotify plans to introduce this feature in other regions, including the Central Asian market, in the near future.

Expanded parental control options

The biggest advantage of the new system is that children's musical preferences do not affect the parents' personal algorithms. This means your child's favorite cartoon songs will not appear in your annual Spotify Wrapped report or your personal recommendations. At the same time, children can create their own playlists, save their favorite tracks, and receive personalized recommendations tailored to their age.

From a safety perspective, Spotify has introduced a number of restrictions. By default, the following limitations apply to child accounts:

All songs containing "Explicit" content are automatically blocked;

The ability to watch video content is disabled;

Interactive features such as messaging are restricted.

Parents can fully control their children's accounts and block specific artists or songs. This is considered a more convenient solution than the Spotify Kids app, as it works within the main application and offers users greater flexibility.

Setup process and technological trends

To set up a Managed Account, family plan owners simply need to go to the settings section in the app, click "Add a Member," and select the option to add a listener under 13 years old. After that, the child's name and content preferences are set. Parents have the right to change these settings at any time.

These changes being implemented by Spotify indicate that major tech companies are increasing their focus on child safety under pressure from government regulators. Giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are also regularly improving parental control features in their ecosystems. By opening this capability to free users, Spotify aims to make its platform a more family-friendly and safe environment.