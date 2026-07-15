Why did Andrey Santos decide to swap Chelsea for Manchester United?

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Why did Andrey Santos decide to swap Chelsea for Manchester United?

Talented Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos has decided to leave Chelsea and join Manchester United. The primary reason for this transfer is the sharp decline in the player's chances of breaking into the starting XI at Stamford Bridge. According to the Daily Mail, Santos himself requested the transfer from the club's management, and the Manchester club will pay a total of £50 million (£48m + £2m) for the deal. This is reported by Goal.com .

The extreme competition in Chelsea's midfield worried the Brazilian. The signing of Moises Caicedo, the £120 million valuation of Enzo Fernandez, and the presence of players like Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo significantly limited Santos's playing time. Furthermore, the London club's absence from European competitions this season further reduced rotation opportunities.

Issues and errors involving the coach

Andrey Santos's exclusion from the Chelsea squad was also caused by some of his on-field errors. Specifically, his inaccurate pass against Brighton led to Trevoh Chalobah being sent off and the team losing 3-1. The coach at the time, Enzo Maresca, lost faith in the player after this mistake and began using him mainly in secondary cup matches.

His relationship with Liam Rosenior, who was appointed to change the situation, also did not go as expected. Although they had previously worked together successfully at Strasbourg, the situation that arose in the match against Burnley in February ruined everything. Santos was found at fault for the goal scored by Zian Flemming in the final minutes, which led to harsh criticism from the coach.

Manchester United offered a better platform for the player's development. At Old Trafford, Santos has been promised a place in the starting lineup, which is crucial for cementing his spot in the Brazil national team. Although Chelsea had previously rejected a £45 million offer from West Ham, they were forced to sell him due to the player's firm decision.

This transfer has become one of the most sensational deals of the current Premier League season. By adding the young talent to their ranks, Manchester United aims to strengthen their midfield. For Chelsea, this deal served as a convenient opportunity to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and trim their squad.

Andrey SantosManchester UnitedChelseaTransferFootball
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