Redmi Note 17 Announced: 7-inch Giant Screen and 8000 mAh Battery

·3·Technology
Redmi Note 17 Announced: 7-inch Giant Screen and 8000 mAh Battery

Xiaomi's Redmi brand has updated its affordable smartphone lineup and unveiled the Redmi Note 17, featuring unexpected technical specifications. The new device stands out in the modern smartphone market with its massive display and record-breaking energy capacity. This model is expected to be an excellent choice not only for casual users but also for those who enjoy consuming content. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

The most prominent feature of the smartphone is its 7-inch OLED display. Such a size brings the smartphone close to the tablet category. The display has a resolution of 2396 x 1080 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1800 cd/m2. According to ixbt.com, an in-display fingerprint scanner is integrated, and it includes Wet Touch 2.0 for use with wet hands, as well as special glove modes.

Power and Efficiency

The Redmi Note 17 is sure to impress many with its autonomous performance. The device is equipped with a massive 8000 mAh battery, which can last up to 2.3 days under normal usage. This figure is twice as much as most current flagships. The device supports 45 W fast charging and 22.5 W reverse wired charging functions.

Inside the smartphone is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4-nanometer process. The device comes with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Most notably, users can expand the storage up to 2 TB via microSD cards, allowing for the storage of large volumes of videos and files.

Camera and Smart Features

Regarding camera capabilities, the main sensor captures photos at 50 megapixels, while the front camera is 8 megapixels. The device runs on the new HyperOS 3 operating system. The system features a range of AI-based security functions, including the ability to detect fraudulent calls and identify deepfake faces during video calls.

Other technical specifications of the smartphone include:

  • IP65 dust and water resistance;
  • NFC module and an infrared port for controlling home appliances;
  • Black, light turquoise, and purple body color options;
  • Two-way wired charging capability.

The price of the Redmi Note 17 varies depending on the storage capacity. The 6/128 GB version starts at approximately $180, while the top 8/256 GB model is priced around $223. In the local market, these prices may be slightly higher due to customs and logistics costs, but it is undoubtedly one of the most competitive devices in its category.

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