8 weight classes, 6 medals: Our female boxers finish first in Asia!

·40·Sport
8 weight classes, 6 medals: Our female boxers finish first in Asia!

Uzbekistan's female boxers have achieved a major result at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships held in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the U19 category, our representatives took first place in the overall team standings with 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

Uzbek spirit in the Jakarta ring

Uzbekistan's girls participated in 8 out of 10 weight categories at the championship. Despite this, our national team collected 6 medals, becoming the strongest team on the continent.

This result is significant not only for the number of medals but also for their quality. The fact that 4 out of 6 medals are gold shows how confidently our girls performed in the finals.

Gold medalists

Our female boxers who raised the Uzbekistan flag the highest in Jakarta:

Weight

Boxer

-54 kg

Sabrina Chakomanova

-60 kg

Sevara Mamatova

-65 kg

Rushanabonu Isoyeva

-75 kg

Samira Turg‘unova

Sabrina Chakomanova, Sevara Mamatova, Rushanabonu Isoyeva, and Samira Turg‘unova won continental titles in their respective weight classes. This is a great victory for these young athletes and another strong signal for the Uzbekistan boxing school.

Silver is also a great result

Just reaching the final requires great effort at the Asian Championships. Nazokat Mardonova and Maftuna Yangiyeva also stood on the podium with silver medals in their weight classes.

Weight

Boxer

-51 kg

Nazokat Mardonova

-70 kg

Maftuna Yangiyeva

Although they were one step away from gold in the final, they made an important contribution to the team's overall victory.

8 entries, 6 medals — a very strong performance

The most notable aspect of this result is that Uzbekistan's girls entered the ring in 8 weight classes, not all 10. Winning 6 medals in such a situation is considered a very high efficiency rate.

Simply put, almost every athlete who entered the ring fought seriously for a medal. This shows that it is not just individual talents, but the entire system that is working.

A new generation is growing in Uzbekistan boxing

In recent years, Uzbekistan boxing has begun to yield results not only among adults but also among youth and female boxers. The victory in Jakarta was a continuation of this process.

Such a result in the U19 category gives great hope for the future. These athletes may defend the honor of Uzbekistan in the youth, U23, and senior national teams in the coming years.

Continental championship — a great confidence boost

First place in the overall team standings is no coincidence. It is the result of preparation, discipline, the hard work of coaches, and character in the ring.

The competition in Jakarta proved once again that Uzbekistan women's boxing has become a serious force on the Asian scale.

Most importantly, this victory gives young athletes great confidence. It is natural for a team that has become number one in Asia to set big goals on the world stage tomorrow.

Strong news from Jakarta

4 gold, 2 silver, and first place in the overall team standings — this is joyful news for Uzbekistan sports. It is even more important that young girls achieved this result.

Now the task is to properly support this generation, give them international experience, and prepare them for major competitions.

In your opinion, which of our U19 girls today could become a leader of the senior national team in the future?

BoxingUzbekistanAsian ChampionshipYouth SportsWomen's Boxing
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