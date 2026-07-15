US accuses Russian 'bulletproof' hosting providers of cybercrime

The US Department of Justice has filed formal charges against three Russian nationals and two major hosting providers for cyberattacks, conspiracy, and money laundering. Networks managed by these individuals are alleged to have caused tens of millions of dollars in damages to American businesses. This situation highlights a new phase of interstate tensions in the international cybersecurity system. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the Department of Justice, St. Petersburg residents Aleksandr Volosovik, Kirill Zatolokin, and Yuliya Pankova owned the hosting companies Media Land and ML.Cloud. These platforms served as a safe haven for cybercriminals and state-sponsored hackers. According to TechCrunch, these companies marketed their services as "bulletproof" hosting, promising to protect clients from law enforcement inquiries.

$62 million in damages and the scale of cyberattacks

Investigation materials indicate that hackers using this hosting infrastructure attacked dozens of enterprises across more than 20 US states. As a result, the criminals misappropriated a total of $62 million. The attacks included DDoS attacks that disabled websites, phishing aimed at stealing user data, and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

Furthermore, the US Treasury had previously imposed sanctions on Media Land and ML.Cloud, as these providers allowed notorious ransomware groups such as LockBit, BlackSuit, and Play to use their servers. The sanctions prohibit US citizens and companies from engaging in any financial transactions with these Russian individuals.

Such news is also of significant importance for users and entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan. Cyberattacks on the global network are often borderless, and attacks carried out through "bulletproof" hosting can also pose risks to infrastructure in the Central Asian region. International experts recommend using secure and licensed hosting services.

The likelihood of the accused Russians being apprehended is currently considered low. It is known that Russia does not extradite its citizens to foreign countries. However, as US Department of Justice representative Tysen Duva noted, law enforcement agencies will continue to dismantle cybercriminal networks and protect critical infrastructure. If the suspects travel to countries with extradition treaties with the US, they could be arrested.