Coach who led national team to 2026 World Cup after 52 years leaves

An unexpected decision was made following Haiti's historic 2026 World Cup campaign. Sébastien Migné, the head coach who led the national team to the tournament after a 52-year hiatus, has stepped down.

Farewell after a historic qualification

The Haitian Football Federation officially announced the end of its cooperation with the 53-year-old French specialist Sébastien Migné.

It is noted that the contract was terminated by mutual agreement. The federation expressed gratitude to the coach for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the national team.

This departure is not just a routine staff change. Migné left a special mark on the history of Haitian football — he led the team to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

The coach who ended the 52-year wait

For Haiti, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup was a major event for the entire country's football. After 52 years, the team had the opportunity to participate in the world's most prestigious tournament again.

Migné will be remembered for this specific achievement. In its statement, the federation emphasized that his work brought Haiti its historic qualification.

Coach Sébastien Migné Nationality France Age 53 Year started in Haiti 2024 Main achievement 2026 World Cup qualification Decision contract terminated by mutual agreement

Results at the World Cup were tough

For Haiti, simply participating in the World Cup was a historic achievement. However, the challenges on the pitch were very difficult for the team.

In Group C, Haiti faced Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland. The team lost all three matches:

Opponent Result Brazil 0:3 Morocco 2:4 Scotland 0:1

Thus, Haiti finished fourth in the group and ended their tournament early.

Bad result, but a great story

At first glance, three defeats might look like a failure. But in Haiti's case, it is not just about the scores.

The team returned to the World Cup after more than half a century. This was a major psychological event for the country's football, fans, and all of Haitian society.

Even though Migné's charges did not advance from the group, they brought Haitian football back to the world stage. Sometimes the greatest victory in football is not a trophy, but the feeling of being believed in again.

Federation expressed gratitude

In an official statement, the FHF expressed sincere gratitude for Migné's contribution to the development of Haitian football.

The federation noted that the coach's tenure will be remembered for the Haitian national team's historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

This statement implies that the farewell was not a bitter conflict, but a collaboration that ended with mutual respect.

A new chapter begins in Haiti

Migné's departure opens up new questions for the Haitian national team. The federation now faces the task of finding a new specialist to prepare the team for future qualifiers and international competitions.

The important thing is that Haiti must look forward, not backward, after the 2026 World Cup. Systematic work must continue so that the historic qualification does not remain a one-off event.

The main task for the new coach will be to maintain the process started by Migné, make the team competitive, and draw the right conclusions from the tough lessons in the group stage.

Migné's name will remain in history

Sébastien Migné has left the Haiti national team. But his name will remain in the country's football history.

Because he will be remembered as the coach who led the team to the World Cup after a 52-year hiatus. The results at the World Cup can be debated, but the historic qualification is a separate chapter.

Now the question is different: can Haiti turn this historic return into sustainable growth in the future?