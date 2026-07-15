Japan to retest Epsilon S rocket following failures

·32·Technology
Japan to retest Epsilon S rocket following failures

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced its next plan to launch its next-generation Epsilon S rocket. Two major explosions in previous attempts had stalled the project, but experts in the Land of the Rising Sun have addressed the issues and aim to carry out the flight by March 2027. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to NHK, JAXA engineers are focusing on the second-stage engine, which remains the rocket's weakest point. A separate test of this modernized component is scheduled for July 23 of this year at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. This test will determine the future of the entire project.

Technical issues and past accidents

The Epsilon S project has faced serious obstacles in recent years. In particular, the destruction of the rocket's second stage twice was a major blow to Japanese engineers. The first accident occurred during ground tests in Akita Prefecture in 2023, while the second explosion was recorded at the Tanegashima Space Center in 2024.

These malfunctions have prevented the rocket from proceeding to full-scale flight tests. Experts are currently working to eliminate all identified design flaws and increase engine durability. Epsilon S is an improved, solid-fuel version of the Epsilon family, which has been in development since 2013.

New opportunities for the small satellite market

This three-stage rocket was developed in partnership between JAXA and the aerospace company IHI. Its primary mission is to launch small satellites into orbit. At a time when demand for affordable and rapid launches of compact devices is growing in the global space market, Epsilon S is expected to strengthen Japan's position in this sector.

For Japan, having its own launch vehicles is of both scientific and strategic importance. If the flight scheduled for 2027 is successful, the country will be able to compete with US and Chinese companies in the international commercial launch market. For now, all attention is focused on the critical technical test in July.

JapanJAXAEpsilon SSpaceRocket
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