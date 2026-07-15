The secret of the Lionel Messi phenomenon: Former teammates reveal the legendary footballer's character

Lionel Messi stands out from other stars not only for his skills on the pitch but also for his calm and serious character. His former Inter Miami teammates shared interesting details about the Argentine forward's arrival and how he conducts himself before important matches. It turns out that the atmosphere at the club changed completely from the very first days Messi joined. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Kamal Miller's interview with Goal.com, security measures at the club were unprecedentedly tightened before Lionel Messi's arrival. Special codes were introduced to access the training base, and the number of security guards increased. When players asked for the number 10 jersey, the management refused, stating that the number was already taken. All these signs signaled the arrival of a world football legend.

Interestingly, Messi arrived at the training center without anyone noticing, while everyone was still asleep. When his teammates arrived for training, he was already in the building. Miller noted that the players tried to hide their amazement and act calm, but Messi's aura was immediately felt.

Silence that leads to victory

Lionel Messi is not the type of captain who talks a lot in the locker room or gives grand speeches. On the contrary, the more the responsibility of the game increases, the quieter he becomes. According to his former teammates, before decisive matches, Messi enters a unique "battle mode." This state of his influences the entire team, forcing his partners to play even harder.

This is not just silence, but a strong concentration on victory. When Messi steps onto the pitch, his presence and calmness instill confidence in his teammates. At Inter Miami, he proved how one can lead a team without saying much. His aura and approach to the game have a stronger impact than any motivational speech.

Currently, Lionel Messi continues to demonstrate his high level within the MLS. Every one of his movements and his discipline in training serve as a real school for young players. The new standards the Argentine star has brought to US football are reflected not only on the pitch but also in the club's internal culture.