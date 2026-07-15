India aims to end Chinese hegemony in smartphone manufacturing

The Indian government has announced a new multi-billion dollar incentive program to strengthen its position in the global electronics market and break China's dominance in the smartphone manufacturing chain. This strategic plan introduced by New Delhi focuses not only on device assembly but also on the localization of components and the development of the semiconductor industry. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Under the newly announced "Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme," $6.5 billion (625 billion rupees) will be allocated over five years. This program offers manufacturers subsidies in the form of cashback ranging from 2.25% to 5% based on sales volume. If companies manufacture key components directly in India, an additional 1.5% incentive is provided.

Massive investment for semiconductors and components

According to TechCrunch, the Indian government does not intend to limit itself to smartphones. An additional $13.3 billion is being directed to support semiconductor manufacturing. These funds will be spent on chip design, research, and establishing a supply system for necessary materials. This is a logical continuation of the chip manufacturing program launched in 2021.

Over the last decade, India has become a key manufacturing hub for giants like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. Apple, in particular, is focusing on India to diversify its supply chain. Currently, nearly 25% of all iPhone devices in the world are assembled at Foxconn and Tata Group factories in India.

According to Counterpoint Research, India currently accounts for 18% of global smartphone production. For comparison, China's share is 63%. To close this gap, New Delhi is not only attracting major brands but also reducing import duties. For example, duties on smartphone components were recently abolished, which significantly lowers production costs for companies like Apple and Xiaomi.

Economic efficiency and new jobs

Experts note that the new program signifies India's transition from a "simple assembly" strategy to a "deep localization and R&D" phase. According to Navkendar Singh, Vice President at IDC, this step gives companies like Apple the confidence to reduce dependence on China and create a full production cycle in India.

According to government estimates, the program, which runs until March 2031, is expected to achieve the following results:

Total production of $405 billion worth of mobile devices;

Creation of over 60,000 new direct jobs in the sector;

Formation of a local component ecosystem and reduction of foreign currency outflow.

In conclusion, at a time when the prices of memory chips and other parts are rising, this Indian initiative could become the most viable way for global brands to save costs. If the plan is successfully implemented, the struggle for technological leadership in the Asian region will reach a new level.