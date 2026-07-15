Chelsea on the threshold of a new era: Xabi Alonso establishes strict discipline in the team

·35·Sport
Chelsea on the threshold of a new era: Xabi Alonso establishes strict discipline in the team

Chelsea FC has begun preparations for the new season under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Upon his arrival, the Spanish specialist focused primarily on the players' physical condition. Last season, the "Blues" were outperformed by almost all their rivals in running metrics, which deeply concerned the board and the coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to the BBC, Alonso has introduced a rigorous and demanding physical training system at the Cobham training base. This approach reminds many of the high intensity seen during the Mauricio Pochettino era. The new coach's main goal is to turn Chelsea players into the most resilient and physically fit team in the English Premier League. To achieve this, he has also brought in special expert Ismael Camenforte Lopez to his staff.

Unexpected result from Cole Palmer

The team's main star, Cole Palmer, managed to prove himself in the new coach's tests despite his injuries last season. In the conducted bleep test, Palmer recorded an unexpected result, taking second place in the team. While young talent Reggie Walsh took first place, the top three was rounded out by new Brazilian signing Estevao Willian.

Xabi Alonso praised Palmer's ambition: "He wants to be physically ready and is prepared to put last year's injuries behind him. Cole is a unique player; if he is in a good mood, he will become our main weapon. So far, everything is going as planned," the coach emphasized.

According to Goal.com, Alonso has started work at the club not just as a head coach, but as a manager with broad powers. This allows him to work directly with the club's sporting directors and exert a stronger influence on transfer policy. The Spanish specialist has already discussed future plans with Enzo Fernandez and established contact with new players.

Alonso has set the main task of returning the team to the Champions League. He believes the team has a strong foundation, but to compete for the title in the world's most competitive league, the squad needs further strengthening. Therefore, Chelsea is expected to become active in the transfer market in the coming days.

The next stage of pre-season preparation will continue as part of a global tour. It will place more emphasis on tactical training, but until then, players must reach the physical form demanded by Alonso. "Spirit, purpose, and positive energy" — the new coach's revolution at Stamford Bridge is based on these very principles.

ChelseaXabi AlonsoCole PalmerPremier LeagueFootball
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