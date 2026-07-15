Motorola Edge 70 Max Announced: 7100 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

·31·Technology
Motorola Edge 70 Max Announced: 7100 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Finding the balance between long battery life and high performance has always been a challenge in the smartphone market. With its new Edge 70 Max flagship, Motorola offers a definitive solution to this issue. The device has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts not only with its latest-generation processor but also with its record-capacity silicon-carbon battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new model is its fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery. Despite having a 7100 mAh capacity, engineers managed to keep the device's body surprisingly thin at just 8.29 mm. This technology provides higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, setting a new standard for modern smartphones.

Peak Display and Performance

Motorola Edge 70 Max also takes an uncompromising approach to its display. The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Extreme AMOLED LTPO panel that supports a 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Most impressively, the screen's peak brightness reaches 7000 nits, ensuring a perfect view even on sunny days. Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen from external damage.

The device's internal power relies on Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform. According to ixbt.com, the smartphone comes with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Such technical specifications allow even the most demanding games and complex AI-based tasks to be performed in seconds.

Camera and Protection System

For photography enthusiasts, Motorola has installed a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-710 primary sensor in collaboration with Sony. Equipped with an optical image stabilization (OIS) system, this camera captures high-quality night and action shots. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide macro module and a 32-megapixel front camera. The software runs on Android 16 under the Hello UX skin.

The smartphone's durability has been raised to military standards. It meets not only IP68 and IP69 water resistance certifications but also the US military-industrial standard MIL-STD-810H. This means the Edge 70 Max is built to withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, and pressure. Regarding charging, the following options are provided:

  • 90 W TurboPower wired fast charging;
  • 25 W Qi2 magnetic wireless charging;
  • 5 W reverse charging function.
The Motorola Edge 70 Max will be available in the global market starting at approximately $570. The manufacturer promises users three major Android updates and five years of security updates, ensuring the device remains relevant for a long time.

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