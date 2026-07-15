Inter begins negotiations for Djed Spence transfer to strengthen squad

·36·Sport
Inter begins negotiations for Djed Spence transfer to strengthen squad

Reigning Italian champions Inter have begun working on a surprise transfer. The Milan side is showing serious interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence. According to Fabrizio Romano, initial negotiations between the clubs have already begun, and the English player is inclined to continue his career in Serie A. This is reported by Goal.com .

The need for this transfer arose for Inter following the departure of Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch defender joined Real Madrid earlier this month. Now, head coach Cristian Chivu is favoring the 25-year-old Spence to strengthen the right flank and defend the Scudetto title. The player himself values the opportunity to play regularly in Europe's most prestigious tournaments.

Italian experience and career resurgence

Italian football is no stranger to Djed Spence. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Genoa, making 16 appearances. This experience served as a key factor for the Inter management. They believe the player will not need much time to adapt to the Serie A environment, which significantly reduces the transfer risk.

Spence's career had been somewhat complicated since joining Tottenham. He had to endure loan spells at clubs like Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa to find his place in the starting lineup. However, last season he participated in 30 matches for the London club, proving he is ready for high-level football. Currently, his transfer value and reputation are at an all-time high.

Success on the international stage

According to Goal.com, Djed Spence is showing brilliant form not only at the club level but also for the England national team. Under Thomas Tuchel, he has become a key figure for the "Three Lions." Even after a severe injury like a broken jaw, he took the field in a protective mask and made a huge contribution to the national team's quarter-final victory over Norway.

Currently, the player is preparing with England for the World Cup semi-final match against Argentina. His speed and ability to join the attack have captivated Inter scouts. If the transfer goes through, it will be a new and highest stage in Spence's career. A stint at the San Siro will allow him to play regularly in the Champions League and compete for major trophies.

Inter management aims to finalize the transfer quickly to shape the team's defensive line for the new season. Tottenham is ready to let the player go if a suitable offer arrives. The next round of negotiations is expected to take place in the coming days.

InterTottenhamTransfersSerie ADjed Spence
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