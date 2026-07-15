Luka Modric extends contract with Milan: The Croatian legend stays in Italy

Following the Croatian national team's unsuccessful campaign at the 2026 World Cup, veteran midfielder Luka Modric has made a final decision regarding his future. According to Sky Sport Italia, the 40-year-old footballer has agreed to extend his current deal with Milan for another year. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Milan's management and the team's new head coach, Ruben Amorim, see the Croatian star as a vital part of the club's project. From his first days in charge, Amorim personally communicated with Modric, emphasizing that his experience is crucial during this transitional period in the center of the pitch. This trust was one of the key factors in the player's decision to remain at the San Siro.

For Modric, Milan is more than just another club. He has mentioned several times that he supported the "Rossoneri" as a child when his compatriot Zvonimir Boban played for the team. Despite his contract expiring at the end of last season, the emotional connection to the club and the new tactical project encouraged him to stay in Lombardy for another season.

Preparation for the new season and the Australia tour

Luka Modric is currently on a short vacation and is expected to sign the official contract in the coming days. According to the plan, he will join the team's scheduled tour of Australia at the end of July. This trip, starting on July 26, will be a great opportunity for integration with the new coach and the squad.

According to Goal.com, having Modric in the squad brings significant sporting and commercial benefits to Milan. After finishing last season in fifth place and missing out on a Champions League spot, the club aims to compete for top positions in Serie A next season. In such a situation, the role of leaders like Modric is invaluable.

Despite turning 41 in September, Modric is proving to be in excellent physical condition. Last season, he played 37 matches across all competitions, logging 2,864 minutes. He recorded 2 goals and 3 assists. Had it not been for his injury in May, these numbers could have been even higher.

As a reminder, Luka Modric joined Milan as a free agent in July 2025 after a legendary 13-year career with Real Madrid. The midfielder, who won the Champions League 6 times with the Madrid side, now wants to focus his efforts on achieving success in the Italian championship.